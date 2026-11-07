Newbury Park, Downey, Palos Verdes, and Serra Deliver Thrilling Playoff Highlights on Friday Night

Newbury Park, Downey, Palos Verdes, and Serra played in CIF-SS Division 2 and 4 playoff games on Friday, November 6, 2026, delivering intense high school football action.

High school football fans across Southern California witnessed a night of intense Division 2 and Division 4 playoff action on Friday, November 6, 2026, as the CIF Southern Section bracket began to solidify. The games featured standout performances from teams including the Newbury Park Panthers, the Downey Vikings, Palos Verdes, Serra, Quartz Hill, and Hart High School, providing a critical snapshot of the region's top athletic talent ahead of the postseason. These matchups highlighted the physical nature of regional play and the emerging dominance of several key programs in the competitive landscape.

The Newbury Park Panthers traveled to Downey High School in Downey to face the host Downey Vikings in a high-stakes Division 4 playoff preparation game. The Panthers, led by players like number 14 Dylan Miramontes and number 4 Darrien Johnson, showcased their offensive capabilities with significant plays throughout the first half. Miramontes stretched out to secure a critical catch, demonstrating the elite athleticism required at this level of competition. Darrien Johnson also made his presence felt, holding up a number one sign after scoring a touchdown during the first half to energize the visiting crowd.

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The Downey Vikings, represented by running back Max Acosta, who wears number 26, responded with aggressive ground attacks to keep the pressure on. Acosta slipped through a tackle by Newbury Park defensive back Tyler Wirtz, who wears number 3, to score a touchdown during the first half. This specific play highlighted the physical nature of the matchup between the two squads. Another key figure for the Panthers, number 2 Tyler Stromsoe, also carried the ball effectively throughout the contest, keeping the offensive pressure constant on the Downey defense.

In a separate Division 2 first-round contest, the Palos Verdes team faced off against Serra in a game defined by explosive plays and defensive standouts. Palos Verdes receiver Jalen Flowers made a significant impact by pulling in a touchdown catch, showcasing his route-running skills against the Serra defense. The game also featured Palos Verdes quarterback Ryan Rakowski, who displayed versatility by breaking a big run and later scoring a touchdown run, despite struggling to maintain possession of the ball near the sidelines while attempting to stay inbounds.

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The Serra side countered with their own dynamic offensive threats, including receiver Ikeem Crawford, who ran through heavy traffic to gain valuable yardage. Serra back Delon Twyman also fought hard for extra yardage, while quarterback Hassir Houston threw under pressure throughout the contest. On the defensive end, Palos Verdes defensive back Andrew Peterson nearly recorded an interception, applying intense pressure on the Serra quarterbacks. Additionally, Palos Verdes defensive lineman Jeremy Roe successfully sacked Serra quarterback Hassir Houston, disrupting the opposing team's passing rhythm and shifting momentum in favor of the visiting squad.

Meanwhile, in Quartz Hill, California, the Quartz Hill High School Cougars faced a tough challenge from the Hart High School Lions in their own Division 4 playoff matchup. Quartz Hill's running back, number 2 Kemir Smith, was swarmed by the Hart defense, illustrating the tight coverage and physical tackling that characterized the game. Despite the pressure, Quartz Hill managed to generate significant offensive gains through the efforts of their skill players. Jaivyn Nelson, wearing number 0 for Quartz Hill, carried the ball for several big gains, testing the Hart defense with his speed and vision.

For Hart, running back number 5 Camren Ketner was a consistent threat, carrying the ball for steady gains and helping the Lions maintain possession against the Quartz Hill defense. Serra's Derrick Coleman also contributed significantly by returning a kickoff, adding to the special teams excitement of the night. These performances underscored the depth of talent in the Division 4 bracket, where every yard was fought for intensely by both sides.

The results from Friday, November 6, 2026, set the stage for the upcoming rounds of the CIF Southern Section playoffs. With teams like Newbury Park, Palos Verdes, and Quartz Hill putting up strong showings, the competitive landscape of Southern California high school football is becoming increasingly clear. These games served as critical indicators of which programs are peaking at the right time for the postseason run, with several players emerging as key figures to watch.

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The Southern California News Group has compiled a comprehensive collection of photos and coverage from these pivotal games, capturing the intensity of the players and the atmosphere of the stadiums. Key moments such as Dylan Miramontes' stretch catch, Jalen Flowers' touchdown grab, and Kemir Smith's tough runs were documented by photographers Libby Cline Birmingham, Robert Casillas, and Rob Curtis. Fans and analysts can review the detailed coverage in the high school sports section to stay updated on the progress of these teams as they advance through the playoff bracket.

The focus now shifts to the next challenges these teams will face as they seek championship titles. The performances on Friday night have raised the stakes for the remaining teams in the region. As the playoffs progress, the physicality and skill displayed by players like Max Acosta, Ikeem Crawford, and Tyler Stromsoe will likely define the outcomes of future matchups. The Southern California high school football community remains eagerly anticipated the next chapter in this thrilling postseason journey.