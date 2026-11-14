Santa Margarita Shuts Out San Clemente in CIF-SS Division 1 Playoff Quarterfinal Victory

Detailed coverage of CIF-SS Division 1, 3, and 8 quarterfinal playoff games across Southern California featuring Santa Margarita, Edison Chargers, and Long Beach Poly on November 13, 2026.

The Santa Margarita Warriors secured a definitive victory by shutting out the San Clemente Seabirds in the CIF-SS Division 1 quarterfinal playoff game at Saddleback College on Friday, November 13, 2026. This decisive win eliminates San Clemente from postseason contention and propels Santa Margarita into the semifinals of the Southern California championship race. The clean sheet victory highlights the defensive dominance that characterized the Warriors' performance throughout the night.

Grant Van Raaphorst, the Santa Margarita wide receiver wearing jersey number 16, was a pivotal offensive weapon during the contest. He carried the ball with relentless determination, serving as a focal point of the Warriors' attack against a disciplined San Clemente defense. His ability to gain yards after contact kept the San Clemente secondary constantly off-balance and drove several critical scoring drives for his team.

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San Clemente's defensive unit fought tirelessly to contain the Warriors' playmakers, but they ultimately could not prevent Santa Margarita from crossing the goal line. Defenders Jack Dunbar, wearing number 3, and Keegan Sidhu, number 46, were instrumental in breaking up passes intended for Santa Margarita's Kiyan Callis, who wore number 10. Despite their efforts, the Seabirds could not generate enough offensive momentum to score any points against the resilient Santa Margarita defense.

The Seabirds attempted to utilize the sideline effectively to gain ground, but the Santa Margarita secondary neutralized these attempts. Free safety Jaxson Rex, number 14, successfully forced Santa Margarita wide receiver Ryan Clark, number 2, out of bounds to prevent potentially large gains that could have shifted momentum. These critical stops by the Warriors' defensive backs were essential in maintaining the zero-point deficit for San Clemente throughout the entire game.

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Defensive prowess defined the second half of the match for Santa Margarita, as center back Ca'ron Williams, number 21, secured a crucial interception that halted a potential San Clemente scoring drive. The interception was a turning point that further cemented the Warriors' control over the game's flow. Head coach Carson Palmer directed his team from the sidelines with precision, ensuring his players maintained focus and executed their assignments perfectly during this high-stakes Division 1 quarterfinal.

In Long Beach, the Cabrillo High School stadium hosted a dramatic Division 3 quarterfinal between the Edison Chargers and the Long Beach Poly Jackrabbits. The Chargers made an immediate statement in the first half when Blaise Burwell, wearing number 0, returned a kickoff for a touchdown. This explosive play energized the home crowd and set an aggressive tone for the remainder of the contest against the visiting Jackrabbits.

Long Beach Poly responded with intense offensive and defensive displays, but the Edison Chargers maintained their aggressive stance. Chargers quarterback Brennan Vares, number 5, completed a difficult catch under heavy pressure from Long Beach Poly cornerback Donte Wright Jr., who wore number 4. The Jackrabbits also saw their defensive line disrupt passing attempts, although Edison's offense continued to find ways to move the ball effectively.

Charger running back Samuel Edmisten, number 9, demonstrated exceptional agility by attempting to evade tackles from multiple Long Beach Poly defenders during the first half. The game was not without officiating challenges, as Long Beach Poly's Jeron Johnson II, wearing number 9, reacted visibly to a block-in-the-back penalty called against his team. These moments underscored the physical nature of the Division 3 playoff atmosphere and the high stakes for both programs.

At Salter Stadium in Arcadia, the CIF Southern Section Division 8 quarterfinal featured a gritty contest between Rio Hondo and El Rancho. El Rancho's Adrian Lopez made a significant play by pulling in a pass ahead of Rio Hondo's Matthew Har during the action. This reception highlighted El Rancho's ability to secure catches in tight coverage during critical moments of the playoff game, showcasing their strategic execution on the field.

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Rio Hondo's running back Matthew Montez was a central figure in the ground game, repeatedly finding opportunities to gain yards despite stout resistance. He was stopped by El Rancho's Ray Madrid III during one key running play, and later attempted to evade El Rancho's Jamie Garcia to maintain possession. Montez also worked to find openings in the defensive line, showcasing his vision and agility despite the heavy pressure from the opposing squad.

The collection of games on Friday, November 13, 2026, illustrated the depth of talent across Southern California high school football. From the Division 1 clash in Mission Viejo to the Division 3 showdown in Long Beach and the Division 8 battle in Arcadia, every game contributed to the narrative of the CIF-SS playoffs. The outcomes determine which teams will advance to face each other in the semifinals, raising the stakes for the remaining contenders.

Photos from the day capture the intensity, skill, and competitive spirit that define this stage of the season. Players like Grant Van Raaphorst, Blaise Burwell, and Matthew Montez stood out as key performers in their respective contests, demonstrating why they are considered top prospects in their divisions. Their individual efforts contributed significantly to their team's performances and playoff trajectories.

The defensive battles were just as impactful as the offensive highlights, with players like Ca'ron Williams and Jack Dunbar making game-changing plays. The strategic oversight from coaches like Carson Palmer ensured that their teams were prepared for every snap. These coaching decisions and player executions combined to create memorable moments that will be remembered throughout the rest of the high school football season in Southern California.