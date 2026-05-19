Southern California Fire Update: Large Fire on Santa Rosa Island, Two Fires in Riverside County, and More

This news text provides an update on several fires burning across Southern California, including a large fire on Santa Rosa Island in Channel Islands National Park, two fires in Riverside County, and a small fire in the San Gabriel Mountains. The text also mentions the impact of warm weather and Santa Ana wind conditions on firefighting efforts and the evacuation alerts issued in affected areas.

A large fire is burning on Santa Rosa Island in Channel Islands National Park , threatening rare and endangered plants and animals . Two fires are in Riverside County , and a small fire is in the San Gabriel Mountains .

Warm weather and Santa Ana wind conditions have hampered firefighting efforts and are expected to continue through Wednesday this week. A fire in Simi Valley has destroyed one home and led to multiple evacuation alerts. Several fires are burning across Southern California, with some destroying structures and threatening homes. Firefighters traveled by boat with their equipment to get to the island.

The fire started Monday in the southern part of Simi Valley and eventually spread eastward toward L.A. County communities in the San Fernando Valley. Several communities were under evacuation orders and warnings, and schools in the area were closed





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Fire Southern California Channel Islands National Park Riverside County San Gabriel Mountains Warm Weather Santa Ana Wind Conditions Evacuation Alerts Rare And Endangered Plants And Animals

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