Authorities warn residents near burn scars in Southern California to prepare for evacuation as a strong El Niño-driven atmospheric river brings heavy rain and flooding risks to LA and Ventura counties.

Residents in vulnerable zones across Southern California received urgent warnings on Wednesday to prepare for potential evacuation as the region braces for its first significant atmospheric river storm of the season. The National Weather Service forecasts widespread rainfall, gusty winds, large ocean swells, and mountain snow moving through the area from Wednesday night into Thursday. This system arrives during a historically strong El Niño year, which has already warmed ocean waters and elevated sea levels, tilting the odds toward a wetter than normal winter for the region.

Core Storm Mechanics and Rainfall Forecasts

The atmospheric river storm is expected to deliver intense rainfall rates of a half-inch per hour, with higher rates between 0.75 to an inch per hour likely in specific pockets and across south-facing slopes. Forecasters predict that the strongest rains will sweep across the city of Santa Barbara and western Ventura County between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. Thursday. The system will then reach Los Angeles County around mid-morning, bringing significant hydrological challenges to coastal and inland communities alike. Rainfall totals are projected to range from 1 to 3 inches generally, with coastal slopes and foothills seeing 3 to 5 inches and far interior parts receiving less than an inch.

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Snow accumulation is also a key factor in the forecast, with expectations of 4 to 8 inches above 7,000 feet and 1 to 3 inches above 5,500 feet. These conditions raise the specter of rapid snowmelt combined with heavy rain, increasing the risk of flash flooding. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Ventura, and Los Angeles counties. The only exception to this watch is the Antelope Valley, although forecasters note that brief, locally heavy rain could still occur there. Additionally, there is a 20% chance of thunderstorms that could produce heavy downpours, lightning, and downburst winds, adding another layer of complexity to the weather event.

Evacuation Orders and Burn Scar Vulnerabilities

Los Angeles County residents living near recent burn scars have been specifically warned that they may need to evacuate. The warning window is strictly defined from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 8 a.m. Friday. The county Office of Emergency Services stated that residents in these high-risk areas, including those near the Eaton fire in Altadena, the Palisades fire near Pacific Palisades, Malibu and Topanga, the Sunset fire in the Hollywood Hills, the Kenneth fire in Calabasas, the Hurst fire near Sylmar, and the Canyon fire near Hasley Canyon, Castaic and Val Verde, have been contacted directly. These individuals were instructed to prepare to leave immediately should conditions deteriorate.

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The vulnerability of these areas stems from the loss of vegetation that normally holds soil in place. When heavy rain hits burnt landscapes, the ground becomes hydrophobic, causing water to run off rapidly rather than absorbing into the earth. This triggers debris flows and mudslides that can bury homes and block roads with deadly force. The Office of Emergency Services urges all residents to stay away from flood control channels, catch basins, canyons, and natural waterways that are highly vulnerable to flooding. This caution applies to anyone in the vicinity of these geographical features, not just those under direct evacuation orders.

State Response and Infrastructure Preparations

California has activated its State Operations Center to coordinate an administration-wide response to the potential heavy rain and flooding. The Governor's Office of Emergency Services is putting more resources closer to at-risk communities ahead of the storm. This includes approving the prepositioning of local government fire department personnel and equipment. Engines and swift water rescue teams are being moved into strategic locations to ensure a rapid response capability if neighborhoods become isolated or individuals require extraction from rising waters.

Local agencies are also mobilizing significant resources to mitigate damage. L.A. County Public Works is preparing crews and equipment to respond to the storm. Public information officer Liz Vazquez noted that crews regularly inspect and clear out debris basins and reservoirs to ensure there is room to capture storm runoff. This year, the agency removed 1.3 million cubic yards of sediment. Vazquez highlighted that this volume is enough to fill the Rose Bowl three times, demonstrating the immense scale of preventive maintenance undertaken before the storm arrives.

Transportation and Utility Systems on Alert

The California Department of Transportation is actively working to protect the region's critical infrastructure. District 7, which covers Los Angeles and Ventura counties, has crews clearing drainage systems and reinforcing slopes in erosion-prone areas. Public information officer Colleen Park stated that equipment such as excavators, dump trucks, and generators are being staged for immediate use. Pump stations are also being checked to ensure they are ready for the heavy rain. During the storm, Caltrans will staff 24-hour maintenance crews and place water pumps near roadways that are particularly vulnerable to flooding.

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District 7 has two Vactor trucks available to respond to issues. These specialized vehicles use high-pressure water jets and a powerful vacuum system to clean out sewers and drains quickly. Wind advisories have also been issued for San Luis Obispo and most of Santa Barbara counties through early Thursday morning. Additional advisories cover the Interstate 5 corridor and San Gabriel Mountains through Thursday evening. These measures are designed to maintain traffic flow and safety even as winds pick up. Scientists remain highly confident about the risk of coastal seawater flooding and beach erosion, but there is far less consensus when it comes to predicting the exact power of winter storms during such events.