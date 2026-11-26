Skylin Benjamin Song faces multiple felony charges after stealing a utility vehicle and crashing it into a power pole in Tustin, leaving nearly 1,000 residents without electricity.

Skylin Benjamin Song is facing serious criminal charges after authorities allege he stole a Southern California Edison utility truck and crashed it into a power pole early Wednesday morning. The incident occurred at the intersection of McFadden Avenue and Pasadena Avenue in Tustin, California, resulting in a widespread power outage that affected nearly one thousand local residents. Police confirmed the destructive event began with a vehicle theft that rapidly escalated into a violent rampage through private property and public streets.

Arrest Details and Criminal Charges

Santa Ana police spokesperson Natalie Garcia confirmed that Skylin Benjamin Song was arrested and booked at Orange County's Intake Center in Santa Ana following the incident. Authorities allege that the 26-year-old Redlands man was responsible for stealing multiple vehicles and causing significant property damage during his short but destructive spree. The suspect was formally booked on suspicion of hit and run, carjacking, and numerous other felonies.

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Specific charges filed against Song include theft of vehicles, driving under the influence, and assault, according to official police records. Garcia noted that law enforcement received the initial report of a suspected carjacking at 5:38 a.m. at 1438 E. McFadden Ave. in Santa Ana. This initial call served as the starting point for tracking the suspect's movements across multiple jurisdictions and properties.

Vehicle Theft and Property Damage

Authorities allege that Skylin Benjamin Song drove a carjacked vehicle into a Southern California Edison facility parking lot and rammed it through a company workshop. Once inside the facility, the suspect reportedly hopped into an Edison pickup truck and smashed it through a metal roll-up door. This action forced his way out of the building while striking several objects within the facility's interior.

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The situation escalated further when Song left the pickup truck and entered a larger utility truck that was already occupied by an Edison employee. According to Garcia, the two individuals physically fought for control of the vehicle before the suspect successfully took command. Song then fled the company grounds by ramming through another gate and turned onto McFadden Avenue, heading toward nearby Tustin.

Impact on Tustin Residents and Power Restoration

Song's path of destruction included a collision with another vehicle on the road before he ultimately smashed the stolen utility truck into a power pole. The impact caused the pole to go down, knocking out power for nearly one thousand residents in Tustin. The final crash occurred approximately one mile from the start of the crime spree at the Edison facility, marking the end of the violent incident.

Andrew J. Campa reported that approximately 907 people in Tustin were left without electricity as a direct result of the downed power pole. Power restoration was not expected to occur until 9 p.m. at the earliest, causing significant inconvenience for the affected households. The outage lasted for several hours as utility crews worked to repair the infrastructure damage caused by the crash.

Utility Company Response and Investigation

A Southern California Edison spokesman could not confirm specific details regarding the extent of the damage to the trucks or the facility. David Eisenhauer, a Southern California Edison spokesperson, referred all questions regarding the incident to the Santa Ana police department for accurate information. The utility company stated they are cooperating fully with law enforcement agencies on the ongoing investigation.

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Eisenhauer expressed gratitude that there were no serious injuries reported during the incident. He appreciated the quick response from local law enforcement, which led to the apprehension of the suspect. The investigation continues as authorities piece together the full sequence of events that led to the widespread power disruption in Tustin.