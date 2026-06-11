Southern California Edison Equipment May Have Caused Eaton Fire, According to Court Documents

Property insurers have blamed Southern California Edison for causing the Eaton Fire and are seeking to hold the utility responsible for millions of dollars in damages. The Trump administration sued Edison last year, alleging the utility was responsible for sparking the Eaton and Fairview fires and seeking tens of millions of dollars in damages. A video showing two bright flashes near an electrical tower carrying a century-old, inactive line provides new evidence supporting claims that Edison equipment played a role in igniting the wildfire.

Southern California Edison equipment may have caused the deadly Eaton Fire , according to newly filed court documents . The utility has been sued by the Trump administration and property insurers for causing the fire and seeking damages.

A video showing two bright flashes near an electrical tower carrying a century-old, inactive line provides new evidence supporting claims that Edison equipment played a role in igniting the wildfire. Southern California Edison has not accepted responsibility for the fire but has established a Wildfire Recovery Compensation Program to help the Altadena community recover and rebuild





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Southern California Edison Eaton Fire Wildfire Recovery Compensation Program Property Insurers Trump Administration Court Documents Video Evidence Century-Old Inactive Line Electrical Tower Blowout Blowout Arrestor

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