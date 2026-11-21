CBS LA has issued a Next Weather Alert for Southern California beaches from Monday through Thursday due to likely record-setting tides.

Abnormally warm ocean water combined with high tides is expected to bring coastal flooding to Southern California's beach communities this week, according to forecasters. The week is expected to stay mostly dry, with a slight chance of showers Sunday night, but coastal tides are likely to flood some communities.

CBS LA has issued a Next Weather Alert along Southern California's beaches due to likely record-setting tides.warns that moderate coastal flooding is expected, and significant flooding is possible.

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"There is a moderate risk for damaging flooding of sea water over some vulnerable low-lying coastal areas, especially around the time of high tide, including over beaches, roads, and structures," the NWS said. "Significant beach erosion is possible. " The highest risks will come Wednesday and Thursday along the Southern California coastline, the NWS said. The agency warned residents to"take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property.

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" Some communities, like Long Beach, are aiding their residents in protecting property by organizing sandbag distribution events. "In preparation for the King Tides that are expected this upcoming week, we are out here making these sandbags available," said Long Beach Emergency Response Bureau Manager Sandy Wedgeworth. "We did see some of those impacts earlier in October during another high-tide event ... We are concerned that there may be some overtopping of some sea wall and some flooding.

" Just less than two months ago, communities along the Southern California coast including Long Beach, Newport Beach and Huntington Beach experienced flooding as a result of similar conditions. Now, they're preparing for tides expected to top even those