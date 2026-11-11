Southern California braces for rain after days of unseasonable heat

Two weather systems are expected to bring rain to the Southland beginning as early as Thursday night, ending an extended stretch of unseasonably warm and dry weather.

Fern Dell at Griffith Park lives up to its namesake as visitors enjoy a SoCal fall day on Monday, November 9, 2026. Temperatures will remain mild with sunny skies through the week.

Two weather systems are expected to bring rain to the Southland beginning as early as Thursday night, ending an extended stretch of unseasonably warm and dry weather.

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“A series of disturbances will bring periods of light to moderate rain to the area late Thursday through the middle of next week. Adjust plans as needed to avoid wet and cooler conditions during this time,” the National Weather Service’s Los Angeles office said Tuesday. The first round of rain could include brief periods of moderate to heavy rainfall Friday night, although forecasters said most rainfall totals through Saturday morning should remain below an inch.

In Orange County, the weather service said periods of mostly light showers are expected Friday into Saturday. Forecast guidance showed a 15% to 35% chance of more than a half-inch of rain from Friday morning through early Sunday in the coastal basin. The rain is expected to taper off from west to east Saturday morning and could end in Los Angeles County before noon, forecasters said. A second, faster-moving and colder system could bring additional showers Monday.

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The Monday system could include brief heavy showers, but forecasters said it is expected to produce less than a half-inch of additional rain in most locations and last less than six hours. A third storm system could approach Southern California around Wednesday or Thursday, although its timing and strength remain uncertain. The NWS said elevated to high surf is also expected at area beaches through early next week, with “large, damaging surf possible over the weekend.

Use caution at the beach as strong rip currents and long shore currents will be coming, along with large shore pound and sneaker waves. ” Before the rain arrives, warm and sunny weather will continue today. Highs in Los Angeles County coastal and valley areas are expected to reach the 80s to around 90, while Orange County coast and valley temperatures are expected to range from the upper 70s to upper 80s.

A cooling trend will begin Thursday as high pressure weakens and onshore flow returns. Los Angeles County coastal and valley temperatures are expected to drop about 10 degrees Thursday, while Orange County temperatures are expected to cool by up to five degrees.