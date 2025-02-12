Southern California Braces for Intense Rainfall and Flooding Risk

The first storm of a two-part system hit Southern California, bringing light to moderate rain and raising concerns about flash flooding. The main storm is expected to arrive Thursday evening, bringing heavy rainfall and increasing the risk of mudslides and road closures.

The first storm in a two-part series has arrived in Southern California before the main storm begins Thursday, escalating the risk of flash flood ing. A rainstorm drawing moisture from an atmospheric river over the northern part of the state brought light to moderate rain Wednesday morning. KCAL News Meteorologist Amber Lee said the rain will intensify throughout the day and continue moving inland. Temperatures will remain cool in the mid-50s with overcast skies.

Parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties could receive 1.5 to 3 inches of rain, while the mountains and foothills could experience 3 to 6 inches. The National Weather Service (NWS) predicts the main storm will arrive Thursday evening into Friday morning. This system is anticipated to bring heavy rainfall, significantly increasing the potential for flooding and mudslides. A flash flood watch has been issued for much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, with a particular focus on the Eaton, Palisades, Franklin, and Bridge burn scar areas. The watch will be in effect from Thursday through the night. Local officials in these areas have initiated preparations, including expedited debris removal. Some areas have also installed barriers and additional protections to redirect any flood water or mud away from homes. The NWS stated that the majority of the rain will fall before midnight on Friday. There is a 10 to 20% chance of thunderstorms. 'The cold front will be capable of producing rainfall rates that meet or exceed the thresholds for debris flow in the burn scars and SLO County and flood watches have already been posted for those areas,' said the NWS. 'However, minor flooding of roads is likely just about anywhere.' Potential impacts from the rainstorms include a high risk of significant road flooding and debris flows in burn scar areas. While there is no risk of river flooding, there will be enhanced river flows. The highest risks are anticipated on Thursday. The rain will transition into showers across Los Angeles County through Friday morning before the storm clears. The weekend will be dry, but conditions will be cloudy with cool temperatures





CBSLA / 🏆 552. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

FLASH FLOOD RAINSTORMS CALIFORNIA SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA WEATHER MUDSLIDES

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Southern California Braces for First Winter Storm, Flood and Landslide Risk High in Burned AreasSouthern California prepares for its first significant winter storm, bringing with it a heightened risk of flooding and landslides in areas recently ravaged by wildfires. The National Weather Service warns of potential debris flows and urges residents to take precautions.

Read more »

Southern California Braces for First Significant Storm of the SeasonA major storm system bringing cold temperatures, mountain snow, and the potential for thunderstorms will impact Southern California this weekend. This is the first significant rainfall for the region in nearly eight months. The storm prompted various weather advisories, including flood watches in fire-prone areas and winter weather advisories for the mountains. The system’s potential to cause mudslides and debris flows in recent burn scars is a cause for concern. While damaging debris flows are not the most likely outcome, officials urge preparedness for the worst-case scenario.

Read more »

Southern California Braces for Winter Storm After Fire WeatherSouthern California is preparing for a winter storm bringing rain and snow after weeks of critical fire weather. While welcomed, the rain raises concerns about mudslides and land movement in recent burn scar areas. The storm is expected to bring heavy rain and snow, with potential for flash flooding and debris flows. Officials are warning residents in Altadena and Malibu of heightened risks due to wildfire burn scars.

Read more »

Southern California Braces for Aftermath of Winter Storm and Active WildfiresInterstate 5 closure due to snow, Hughes Fire containment at 95%, rain brings flood risks and challenges to firefighting efforts.

Read more »

Southern California Braces for Another StormA weaker storm system is expected to bring rain to Southern California today, with higher accumulations in the mountains and foothills. Temperatures will be below normal, with snow possible in the local mountains. The Coachella Valley will see sunny skies and warmer temperatures.

Read more »

Southern California Braces for New Storm Amidst Ongoing Wildfire ConcernsA potent storm is set to strike Southern California next week, raising concerns about mudslides in fire-ravaged areas. The recent wildfires have left the landscape vulnerable, and heavy rainfall could trigger debris flows. Meanwhile, ash from the fires continues to be a source of worry for residents, while a major landslide in Rancho Palos Verdes has created a substantial financial challenge for the city.

Read more »