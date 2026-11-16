Forecasters warn of severe flooding, power outages, and debris flows in Southern California as two atmospheric river storms approach. Residents prepare for heavy rain and high surf from El Niño impacts.

Forecasters have issued critical warnings for Southern California as the region prepares to withstand two consecutive atmospheric river storms this week. These weather systems pose significant threats of flooding, widespread power outages, and dangerous debris flows, particularly in areas recently affected by wildfires. The National Weather Service has highlighted the potential for rapid and intense rainfall that could overwhelm local drainage infrastructure and compromise public safety.

Severe Weather Mechanisms and Rainfall Intensity

UC Agriculture and Natural Resources climate scientist Daniel Swain identifies the second storm, forecast to arrive Wednesday night into Thursday, as the first significant atmospheric river of the season. This system is expected to deliver the most widespread and substantial rainfall for much of Southern California, including parts of Los Angeles County. Swain emphasizes that the primary danger lies not in the total volume of water but in the velocity of its descent. A narrow band of heavy rain, potentially containing embedded thunderstorms, could deposit the majority of seasonal totals within just a few hours.

Also read Southern California piers close as high surf and dangerous rip currents batter SoCal coast

This intense downpour is driven by a moderately strong cold front interacting with above-average moisture and heat along the Southern California coastline. Swain notes that this setup exceeds conditions seen during historical very strong events, creating an environment ripe for extreme weather. The combination of atmospheric instability and warm ocean waters, fueled by the marine heat wave and El Niño, significantly increases the likelihood of severe storm conditions.

Municipal Preparations and Stakeholder Responses

Communities across the state have mobilized in anticipation of the El Niño-driven winter, with local governments taking proactive measures to protect residents. In cities such as Huntington Beach, Long Beach, and Seal Beach, officials are distributing free sandbags and urging homeowners to safeguard their properties against potential inundation. Laath Martin, a spokesperson for Long Beach, detailed that crews are actively inspecting water pumps and drainage systems, clearing debris from storm drains, and pre-positioning mobile pumps and barricades.

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The small coastal town of San Clemente has felt the full force of recent climate pressures, serving as a stark example of the challenges facing California communities. Michael Anderson, the state climatologist, warns that upcoming storm events may coincide with king tides, potentially amplifying the impact on coastal infrastructure. Residents near recent burn scars are advised by Ryan Kittell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard, to remain vigilant and heed local officials due to the heightened risk of debris flows.

Projected Impacts and Safety Hazards

The National Weather Service forecasts rainfall totals of one to three inches in most areas, with two to five inches expected on south- and southwest-facing mountain slopes and foothills. Prior to the main event, a weaker storm starting Monday brought scattered showers with less than half an inch of rain. The subsequent intense storm could see peak rain rates reaching half an inch to an inch per hour, with brief heavy downpours continuing through Thursday.

High winds are also expected to complicate conditions, with gusts reaching 30 to 50 mph along the coast and 40 to 60 mph in mountains and interior foothills. These winds, combined with rain-loosened soils, increase the risk of downed trees and power outages. Rockslides are a particular concern along canyon roadways, where saturation could destabilize slopes. Snow levels are projected to drop to 6,000 to 7,500 feet, with heavy accumulations possible above 8,000 feet and lighter snow falling as low as 6,500 feet in higher mountains near Interstate 5 and eastern Los Angeles County.

Coastal Hazards and Future Outlook

Forecasters warn that a series of swells will maintain large surf and dangerous conditions along the coast throughout the week, especially on west- to northwest-facing shores. Recent storm activity has already prompted beach and pier closures, along with evacuation warnings near Capitola, illustrating the volatile nature of the current weather pattern. The intersection of high surf and king tides presents a significant threat to beachfront properties and public safety.

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While uncertainty remains regarding the exact trajectory and intensity of each system, the consensus among experts points to a dangerous and dynamic situation. Residents are urged to prepare for potential isolation due to flooding and to secure their properties against wind and water damage. The coming days will test the resilience of Southern California infrastructure and the readiness of its communities to respond to the demands of a historically active El Niño winter.