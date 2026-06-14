Southern California Beach Cities Prepare for King Tides and Powerful Surf

Residents in Southern California beach cities are preparing for king tides and powerful surf that could cause flooding in low-lying areas. City officials are urging people to take precautions and be wary of ponding and creating wakes that could worsen the impact of the issue.

People living in Southern California beach cities were busy preparing for a weekend full of king tides and powerful surf that could cause flooding in some low-lying areas.

Areas most susceptible to flooding include Newport Island, Balboa Island, Finley Tract, Lido Village, Balboa Village, Lafayette Avenue, the Peninsula and portions of the Marcus River and Lake Avenue area, a message from the Newport Beach City Manager's Office said. Newport Beach officials urged people living in properties adjacent to the harbor to take precautions like installing seawall plugs and placing sandbags in vulnerable areas.

Residents were also urged to be wary of ponding, and to avoid creating wakes that could worsen the impact of the issue to nearby properties. City crews are installing flood-protection gap boards on Balboa Island and will deploy throughout the king tide event to operate pumps, place sandbags, install flood-protection measures and post traffic-control signs where needed, city officials said. Pre-filled sandbags were available for residents at the City Corporation Yard, in the 500 block of Superior Avenue.

Sandbags were also available for people to fill at all Newport Beach fire stations. Meanwhile, in Atlanta, rideshare drivers were preparing for the influx of visitors expected for the FIFA crowds and downtown events that were swelling in anticipation of the World Cup. The king tides were expected to last until at least Tuesday, while the powerful waves could last for at least two weeks.

The strong tide caused the land underneath Lifeguard Tower No. 9 to erode, showing how vulnerable some structures were to the flooding. The residents and officials in Newport Beach were taking precautions to mitigate the damage, but the situation remained uncertain as the king tides and powerful surf continued to pose a threat to the area





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Southern California King Tides Powerful Surf Flooding Newport Beach

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