Southern California Battered by Storm, Mudflows, and Evacuations

A powerful storm system brought heavy rainfall, strong winds, and mudslides to Southern California on Thursday, causing widespread disruption and prompting evacuations. One Los Angeles Fire Department vehicle was swept into the ocean, while mudslides blocked roads and damaged infrastructure. Authorities issued warnings and orders to evacuate areas prone to flooding and debris flows, emphasizing the dangers of swift-water rescues.

A powerful storm system slammed into Southern California on Thursday, unleashing heavy rainfall, strong winds, and mudslides that caused widespread disruption. Authorities reported dramatic scenes of mud and debris flowing across roadways, with one Los Angeles Fire Department vehicle being swept into the ocean along Big Rock Road in Malibu. Fortunately, the firefighter inside managed to escape with minor injuries.

The storm intensified in the evening, bringing with it wind gusts of up to 70 mph and a possible tornado that damaged some mobile homes in a park near Oxnard, about 60 miles north of Los Angeles. The heavy rainfall triggered mudslides in the burn areas of the Palisades Fire, including a small one on Pacific Coast Highway at Los Flores Canyon Road. Videos captured by KABC showed bulldozers battling to clear roads blocked by mudflows, while firefighters waded through knee-deep water and mud. Regions in and around the Los Angeles mountains and hills were expected to receive over 6 inches of rain, prompting preventative measures by city officials. Mayor Karen Bass stated that the city had prepared by clearing catch basins of fire debris, providing residents with over 6,500 sandbags, installing over 7,500 feet of concrete barriers, and establishing systems to capture polluted runoff. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna announced that Sheriff's deputies were assisting residents with sandbags and distributing safety tips regarding mud and debris. Additionally, homeless outreach teams were actively notifying individuals residing in flood-prone areas, urging them to relocate. Evacuation warnings were issued for parts of fire burn zones, including those affected by the Palisades Fire, and an evacuation order was in place for sections of Sierra Madre impacted by the Eaton Fire. All Malibu schools were closed on Thursday and potentially Friday, according to the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District. Sheriff Luna emphasized the dangers of swift-water rescues, stating that people caught in fast-moving water often face dire consequences. He urged residents to prioritize their safety and heed evacuation orders, warning that debris from the burn scars and storm could impede roads, hindering rescue efforts. The same storm system initially struck the San Francisco Bay area Thursday morning with heavy rain and wind gusts exceeding 62 mph. Snowfall was reported further north, with Interstate 84 in the Portland area experiencing a major pile-up involving dozens of vehicles due to whiteout conditions. Thankfully, no serious injuries were reported in this incident.





