Southern California Basks in Sunshine After Devastating Storm

A recent powerful storm brought record rainfall and flooding to Southern California, but the region is now enjoying dry, sunny weather.

A powerful and destructive storm ravaged much of Southern California this week, but the rain has moved out and dry, sunny temperatures are anticipated for the coming days. The brunt of the storm hit on Thursday, with record rainfall reported in downtown Los Angeles , measuring 2.8 inches. Rainfall rates exceeding 1 inch per hour were recorded in multiple areas.

The heavy downpour triggered numerous mudslides and flooding, particularly in the burn scar regions affected by the Palisades, Eaton, and Franklin fires. \Following the passage of the storm, warmer weather is settling into the atmosphere. The weekend is predicted to be dry, with Los Angeles experiencing a dry pattern for the next six to ten days. Saturday is expected to be a pleasant day, with weak offshore flow from both the north and east keeping low clouds at bay. This flow will also bring some light compressional warming to the coasts and valleys, leading to a temperature increase of 3 to 6 degrees, with some areas experiencing locally 8 degrees. This will result in most maximum temperatures reaching the mid to upper 60s. \Looking ahead to the upcoming week, sunny conditions are forecast. By Wednesday, temperatures in parts of Los Angeles, the Inland Empire, and Orange County are projected to climb into the low 70s. Parts of the low desert are expected to reach 78°F. Additionally, two earthquakes, a 3.7-magnitude quake followed by a 3.5-magnitude quake, were reported in the Malibu area overnight Saturday. These earthquakes were felt as far north as Santa Clarita and as far south as Long Beach, but there were no reports of injuries





