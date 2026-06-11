Southern Baptists Ban Churches Allowing Women Pastors

Southern Baptists have taken a major step towards formally banning churches that allow women to serve as pastors. The denomination's annual meeting in Orlando voted overwhelmingly to advance a constitutional amendment that would tighten restrictions on women in pastoral roles.

Southern Baptists took a major step Wednesday toward formally banning churches that allow women to serve as pastors. Messengers at the Southern Baptist Convention's annual meeting in Orlando voted overwhelmingly to advance a constitutional amendment that would tighten the denomination's restrictions on women in pastoral roles .

The vote was 6,028 to 2,026, easily surpassing the two-thirds majority required to move the measure forward. The amendment still needs another two-thirds vote at next year's annual meeting before becoming part of the denomination's constitution. Supporters say the amendment provides clarity on an issue they view as settled by Scripture. This is an opportunity for Southern Baptists to speak in truth, in unity, in conviction.

The only opposition speaker, South Carolina pastor Doug Mize, argued the change was unnecessary because the denomination already has procedures to remove churches with women serving in senior pastoral roles. Southern Baptists have already expelled several churches over the matter, including California's Saddleback Church. Baptist Women in Ministry said it was ‘heartbroken’ by the decision and argued women should have the opportunity to follow what they believe is God's calling.

The vote highlights a growing divide between the Southern Baptist Convention and many mainline Protestant denominations, which allow women to serve as pastors and hold top leadership positions. In addition to the amendment vote, convention delegates approved resolutions denouncing political violence and antisemitism and calling for humane treatment of immigrants while supporting immigration enforcement





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Southern Baptists Women Pastors Constitutional Amendment Restrictions On Women Pastoral Roles California's Saddleback Church Baptist Women In Ministry Growing Divide Mainline Protestant Denominations Political Violence Antisemitism Immigration Enforcement

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