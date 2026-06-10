Southern Baptist Convention Votes to Advance Constitutional Ban on Women Pastors

The Southern Baptist Convention has voted by a 3-to-1 margin to advance a constitutional amendment that would formally prohibit the appointment or endorsement of women as pastors, reinforcing its complementarian stance on church leadership.

The Southern Baptist Convention (SBC), the nation's largest Protestant denomination, overwhelmingly voted to advance a constitutional amendment that would formally ban women from serving as pastors.

The motion, proposed by Albert Mohler, president of The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, passed with a decisive 6,028 to 2,026 vote-a three-to-one margin-easily exceeding the required two-thirds majority during the annual meeting in Orlando, Florida. This vote signals a firm commitment to a complementarian view of church leadership, asserting that pastoral roles, particularly preaching to the assembled congregation, are reserved for men.

The amendment will require a second two-thirds vote at next year's annual meeting to be officially ratified into the SBC constitution. Mohler framed the issue as a clear dividing line between liberal and biblical evangelicalism, stating, "This is an opportunity for Southern Baptists to speak in truth, in unity, in conviction. The trajectory of liberal denominations is clear.

" The sole opposition argument, presented by South Carolina pastor Doug Mize, contended that the amendment was unnecessary because the SBC already possesses a mechanism to expel churches that endorse women in senior pastoral positions. The core of the debate hinges on scriptural interpretation. Southern Baptist leaders cite biblical passages, such as those from the letters of Paul, that they believe limit the pastoral office to men.

Advocates for women in ministry counter with other scriptures that emphasize the equality of men and women in Christ and highlight historical instances of women in leadership within the early church. While the SBC's existing faith statement, the Baptist Faith and Message, already opposes the appointment of women as senior pastors, this amendment seeks to provide "constitutional clarity" by extending the prohibition to any church that acts "to affirm, appoint, or endorse a woman serving in the office or function of a pastor/elder/overseer, specifically preaching to the assembled congregation.

" This language intensifies the enforcement mechanism, potentially affecting churches where women serve in associate pastor or preaching roles. The vote concludes a two-day meeting attended by over 11,000 delegates, known as messengers. In the three preceding annual meetings, similar motions to ban women in any pastoral role had been proposed, but only once had they previously achieved the necessary supermajority.

The decision stands in stark contrast to the practices of many mainline Protestant denominations, such as the Episcopal Church and the United Methodist Church, which ordain women. It also diverges from some conservative evangelical and Pentecostal groups where women pastors are more common. The Catholic and Orthodox churches also maintain an all-male priesthood.

The organization Baptist Women in Ministry condemned the vote, issuing a statement that expressed solidarity with women in ministry who have been harmed by the "hateful rhetoric" and "damaging theology" of the campaign.

"Women in ministry deserve affirmation, respect, and the opportunity to follow God's call," the statement read. "We are heartbroken that they have been denied those fundamental freedoms. " Later on the same day, messengers were also scheduled to consider a separate, nonbinding resolution with similar language opposing women pastors, which would require only a simple majority to pass





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