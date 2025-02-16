Southeast Battered by Deadly Storm, Flooding Leaves Trail of Destruction

A powerful storm system ravages the Southeast, causing widespread flooding and damage. Heavy rains, high winds, and tornadoes leave at least nine dead and thousands displaced.

A powerful storm system unleashed a torrent of heavy rains, fierce winds, and flash flooding across the Southeast, leaving a trail of devastation in its wake. The storm claimed at least eight lives in Kentucky and one in Georgia, as floodwaters surged, trees toppled, and homes were damaged. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear reported that all 120 counties in the state experienced the impact of the storm, with emergency response crews conducting over 1,000 rescues.

He urged residents to avoid driving as floodwaters persisted and search-and-rescue efforts continued.The storm's slow movement allowed it to dump significant rainfall across Kentucky, Arkansas, and Tennessee, with some areas recording over 7 inches of precipitation. As the storm progressed, a line of thunderstorms intensified, bringing high winds that compounded the damage. The winds caused widespread tree damage, downed power lines, and structural damage to homes. Oravec stated that the high winds across the South caused significant damage, making this a truly impactful event.The storm's impact extended beyond Kentucky. Power outages plagued hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Virginia, West Virginia, Georgia, and Kentucky. Transportation was severely disrupted, with Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina experiencing over 100 flight cancellations and another 500 delays. Meanwhile, the northern portion of the storm system brought heavy snow to parts of New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine. President Trump approved Beshear's request for a disaster declaration for Kentucky, unlocking federal funding for affected areas. Governor Beshear also confirmed that FEMA personnel had been deployed to the state to assist with the recovery efforts





