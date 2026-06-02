Southampton's owner Dragan Solak has announced that the club will not sack manager Tonda Eckert, despite the German boss's involvement in the club's play-off spying scandal.

Southampton will not sack manager Tonda Eckert , despite the club's owner Dragan Solak admitting that the German boss showed his 'love' of cheating through leaked WhatsApp messages.

The messages revealed the extent of the spying operation and the involvement of Eckert, who is set to keep his job as Southampton boss. Solak has given his full support to Eckert, citing his 'super-talented manager' status and claiming that the manager didn't know he was breaking the rules. The owner has also stated that spying in other leagues is 'common practice', but admits that Eckert's actions broke his heart.

Eckert's future at the club has been under scrutiny after the club's failed appeal against their expulsion from the Championship play-offs, which exposed the extent of the spying operation. The club's owner has stated that he will seek advice from the team, players, and fans before making a final decision on Eckert's future.

However, it seems that Eckert will be given a second chance, with Solak stating that he will 'stay' if it's ultimately his decision. The whole incident has played out in a way that has left many questioning the club's values and the manager's actions. The intern who was caught spying, William Salt, has stated that he didn't have an option but to do what he was told, as he was an intern and was doing what he was told.

Another analyst has also come forward, stating that they were never happy about the spying and didn't think it was right. The full report details the staggering practice of Southampton's spying, which the panel states was 'a contrived and determined plan from the top down'.

The report notes that Eckert wanted to know whether their opponents' caretaker boss Craig Short would play with a back four or back five in their Boxing Day clash and if Cameron Brannagan was fit to play, which resulted in Salt being asked to watch Saints' opponents train. The Middlesbrough incident records how Salt felt 'under extreme pressure due to the importance of the game for the club' after Eckert proposed spying on their session.

The report notes that Salt felt pressurised by the coaches and even suggested to him that he should not go to Middlesbrough and simply report back that the security was too tight and that 'Eckert would be none the wiser'. The club booked flights and two nights in a hotel for Salt and he was shown drone footage of where he could stand to observe training.

He was told that Eckert was unhappy that he had not travelled up 24 hours earlier to observe an extra day of training. It was then, on Thursday May 7, that the intern was confronted by Middlesbrough staff and fled the area. Salt was on a train back to Southampton when Daily Mail Sport exclusively revealed that he had been caught 'spying', as the commission recorded.

Even so, Eckert was still presented by another analyst with a breakdown of Boro's potential tactics from Salt's videos. Attempts to cover up the spying then began and Salt removed his picture from LinkedIn





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Southampton Tonda Eckert Dragan Solak Play-Off Spying Scandal Whatsapp Messages Championship Play-Offs

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Body of man found east of Tiana Beach in SouthamptonSouthampton Town police say they received the call at around 2:45 p.m. for a body located near the beach. The remains were recovered in a bay-side marsh east of the beach.

Read more »

Southampton's Spygate Scandal: New WhatsApp Messages Implicate Head Coach Tonda EckertSouthampton's Spygate scandal has taken a new turn with the release of WhatsApp messages that implicate head coach Tonda Eckert. The messages, which were obtained by an independent disciplinary commission, show that Eckert was aware of and condoned the club's spying on opponents. The incident has raised questions about the club's culture and whether Eckert's actions were condoned by the club's management. An investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Read more »

Southampton 'Spygate' Scandal: WhatsApp Messages Implicate Head Coach Tonda Eckert, Revealing Pressure on Junior StaffNewly revealed WhatsApp messages show Southampton head coach Tonda Eckert's involvement in the 'Spygate' scandal. Junior staff testified they felt extreme pressure to spy on rivals. The club was expelled from the Championship play-off final and deducted four points.

Read more »

Southampton Spygate: Junior Analyst Feared Losing Job After Being Pressured to Film OpponentsThe written reasons for Southampton's failed appeal against their expulsion from the Championship play-offs reveal the extent of the spying operation and the involvement of head coach Tonda Eckert. The junior analyst at the centre of the storm told how he feared losing his job after being put under pressure by Eckert to film opposition training.

Read more »