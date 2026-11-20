One criminal complaint states that in October, Mark Cozens acted recklessly when he knowingly fired his guns on 11 occasions in the direction of the school without safety precautions.

Parents in the Southampton Township School District are calling for increased safety and transparency after several incidents involving a 62-year-old man who lives next to the school.acted recklessly when he knowingly fired his guns on 11 occasions in the direction of the school without safety precautions.

The man was accused of recklessly firing a gun on his property next to the school and harassing staff members.

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"I didn't send my kid on Thursday because I didn't feel like it was safe enough to send her," parent Melissa Schubert said at the school board meeting Thursday night. "I just want to know, where do we go from here as parents? " Andon Hudak said. "We're kinda in the dark with how serious this is, ya know.

" Cozens was arrested last week on a warrant for terroristic threats, but posted bail and returned home. He turned himself in on Thursday and is currently being held in the Burlington County Jail.

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"A lot of this is in the hands of law enforcement," said Leon Carelli, who is the president of the Board of Education. "But the district will continue wherever we can to continue to be as transparent as possible. " Superintendent Megan Geibel said the district has increased security and shelter-in-place procedures and continues to consult with law enforcement about potential adjustments. "Our students deserve to come to school each day feeling safe, supported and ready to learn.

Our staff deserves to be in a secure environment in which they do their important work, and our families deserve to know that the children's safety remains at the forefront of every decision we make," Geibel said. Remembering Xavier Taylor: 12-year-old NJ baseball player dies months after injury before gameCozens' attorney, Alfonso Gambone, had no comment about the charges but said his client is a lifelong resident.

"He was a firefighter for over 30 years in Jersey. He served for two separate towns. He raised two kids here," Gambone said.

"He's a person who's just at this point been charged with a crime, and we're going to answer those charges," Gambone said. Gambone said he will fight the prosecutor's motion to detain Cozens. Cozens is scheduled to appear in court next week. The school district is encouraging parents to express their concerns as officials work to find solutions.

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The superintendent has also sent a letter to the township requesting an ordinance that would restrict the discharge of firearms within a certain distance of school grounds. Remembering Xavier Taylor: 12-year-old NJ baseball player dies months after injury before game