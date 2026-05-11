Southampton Town Police Kill Man with Knife, Respond to Domestic Dispute Call

Southampton Town Police shot and killed a man Sunday who was armed with a knife, Suffolk County authorities said. The officers were responding to a call of an“escalating violent domestic situation”. A woman was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Three Southampton Town Police officers were treated and released at a local hospital.

Police crime scene tape is scene in a Northampton, Long Island neighborhood Sunday evening. Southampton Town Police shot and killed a man Sunday who was armed with a knife, Suffolk County authorities said.

The officers were responding to a call of an“escalating violent domestic situation” around 2:40 PM in Northampton. A woman was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Three Southampton Town Police officers were treated and released at a local hospital, officials said. The Suffolk Police Homicide Squad is investigating





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