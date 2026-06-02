Southampton's owner, Dragan Solak, has announced that manager Tonda Eckert will keep his job despite the revelations of a spying scandal. The scandal came to light after leaked WhatsApp messages revealed the extent of the spying operation, which included recording Middlesbrough's training session from behind a tree.

Southampton will not sack manager Tonda Eckert despite the revelations of a spying scandal . The club's owner, Dragan Solak , has announced that Eckert will keep his job, and the manager has apologized to fans.

The scandal came to light after leaked WhatsApp messages revealed the extent of the spying operation, which included recording Middlesbrough's training session from behind a tree. Eckert, speaking for the first time since the scandal broke, apologized to fans, players, and staff, saying that he was responsible for everything that had happened. Solak also released a video statement, claiming that spying in other leagues was 'common practice' and that he had told Eckert that he had 'broken his heart'.

The appeal panel noted that there was evidence that the analysts who carried out the spying felt pressurized to do so, and that they had reservations about carrying out the instructions. The panel also stated that the spying was 'a contrived and determined plan from the top down'. The full report details the staggering practice of Southampton's spying, which was exposed after Daily Mail Sport broke the story of intern William Salt being caught recording Middlesbrough's training session





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Southampton Tonda Eckert Spying Scandal Dragan Solak Championship Play-Offs

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