Newly revealed WhatsApp messages show Southampton head coach Tonda Eckert's involvement in the 'Spygate' scandal. Junior staff testified they felt extreme pressure to spy on rivals. The club was expelled from the Championship play-off final and deducted four points.

New developments regarding the extent Southampton Football Club went to orchestrate what has become known as the ' Spygate ' scandal have surfaced through recently obtained WhatsApp messages that directly implicate head coach Tonda Eckert .

The club was ejected from the Championship play-off final just over a week ago and has been handed a four-point deduction for the upcoming season after being found guilty of spying on opponents in the second tier. Southampton had pleaded guilty to charges of espionage against Oxford United and Ipswich Town during the regular season, and additionally against Middlesbrough prior to the play-off semi-final.

Junior members of staff have provided testimony to an independent disciplinary commission, stating they were under extreme pressure from Eckert to engage in the surveillance operations against rival teams. Evidence includes a text exchange where a junior intern received indirect commendation from Eckert following a reconnaissance mission to observe an Oxford United training session before their match in December. The intern's superior communicated the praise, writing: 'You legend. Manager loved it.

' Reflecting on his role during the commission's hearings, the intern stated: 'I didn't really have an option and wasn't provided an opportunity to say no. I was an intern and was doing what I was told. ' The scandal was visually exemplified by reports of a Southampton analyst being discovered concealed behind a tree to monitor a Middlesbrough training session. Following the publication of the disciplinary commission's written reasons, Southampton issued a formal statement acknowledging its culpability.

The statement read: 'The club accepts that aspects of our initial response to the situation were not treated with the level of scrutiny they required at the time. In hindsight, we wish this had been managed differently from the outset and this represented an error of judgement for which we take responsibility.

' However, the club also expressed reservations about the findings, adding: 'The club is concerned by the weight placed on assertions that junior staff were pressurised into involvement, when some of the most serious allegations appear not to have been supported by direct evidence. That said, junior employees should never have been placed in a position where they felt under pressure, and the club accepts responsibility for that failure of leadership and oversight.

' The statement concluded with a commitment to internal reform: 'Southampton Football Club will now reflect carefully on the published reasons, review its internal processes and ensure that governance, oversight and decision-making procedures are strengthened as a result. Our responsibility now is to acknowledge what has happened, take ownership of the lessons it brings, and use this experience to strengthen our judgement, discipline, and integrity moving forward together as a club.

' The incident has raised profound questions about sporting ethics, management culture within football clubs, and the pressures that can lead to breaches of conduct. The use of interns and junior staff in such operations points to potential vulnerabilities in organizational hierarchies where less powerful employees may feel compelled to follow questionable directives.

The club's admission of flawed initial response and error of judgment, while simultaneously questioning the evidentiary basis for some claims, illustrates the complex interplay between accountability and defense in disciplinary proceedings. The four-point deduction and expulsion from the play-offs represent significant sporting consequences, yet the broader implications for club governance, leadership accountability, and the safeguarding of young employees within high-pressure environments may prove to be the most enduring aspects of this scandal.

Southampton has pledged to review and strengthen its internal controls, a step that, if sincerely implemented, could serve as a corrective measure to prevent future ethical breaches





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