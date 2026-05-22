Southampton's Taylor Harwood-Bellis issues apology after mocking Middlesbrough in Spygate scandal

Southampton star Taylor Harwood-Bellis has apologised after mocking Middlesbrough rivals following the Saints' winning goal in their play-off semi-final, amid the club's involvement in the Spygate scandal.

Southampton star Taylor Harwood-Bellis has issued an apology after he taunted Middlesbrough rivals following the Saints ' winning goal in their play-off semi-final. He mimicked holding a pair of binoculars after Shea Charles scored the crucial goal, which sent the South Coast club to the £200million play-off final earlier this month.

The Saints were later expelled from the showpiece event after admitting to spying on Middlesbrough and two other Championship clubs, while their appeal against the decision was rejected this week. Harwood-Bellis - who is engaged to Roy Keane's daughter Leah - said on Thursday that he would never have performed the mocking celebration had he been aware of how serious the situation was. The Southampton captain taunted his own team on the pitch amid the Spygate scandal.

As players, they are absolutely gutted, disappointed, and heartbroken that it's come to this, he said in an Instagram post.

'I'd also like to put on record that, had I known the severity of the situation, I would never have done what I did on the pitch. In the moment, it was meant as a bit of fun in a situation that we as players were not informed about.

' Middlesbrough welcomed Southampton's expulsion, saying the sanction 'sends out a clear message for the future of our game regarding sporting integrity and conduct'. Eckert's future as Southampton boss is now in major doubt, while reports suggest the Saints' players are considering legal action against the club. Eckert was due at Southampton's training ground on Thursday morning and was expected to hold talks with the players.

The club said in a statement on Wednesday evening that 'trust now needs to be rebuilt'.

'That work begins immediately,' they added. 'The club will reflect carefully on the events that have led to this point, learn from them and take the necessary steps to move forward responsibly.





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Harwood-Bellis Sole Spygate Scandal Southampton's Expulsion Middlesbrough Saints Play-Off Final Eckert's Future As Southampton Boss Spying On Middlesbrough And Two Other Champion He Would Never Have Performed The Mocking Cele Had He Known The Severity Of The Situation Saints' Players Considering Legal Action Again Middlesbrough Welcomed Southampton's Expulsion Learn From Them And Take The Necessary Steps T Trust Now Needs To Be Rebuilt

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