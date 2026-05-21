Southampton’s Squad Broke Their Silence On Spygate Scandal Amidst External Loss Of Play-Off Final Appearances

Southampton has expressed their disappointment after being barred from participating in the play off which would lead them into the top league. The team losing their season spot was due to the coaching bad betting scandal

Southampton 's squad have broken their silence on the Spygate scandal after the club lost their appeal against being expelled from the Championship play-off final. Tonda Eckert's side were kicked out by an independent disciplinary commission on Tuesday, after Daily Mail Sport revealed that the Saints had sent a junior analyst intern to watch Middlesbrough's training 48 hours before their meeting in the semi-final first leg.

They have also been deducted four points for next season. Southampton admitted to having spied on their opponents - and two other teams - but appealed against the punishment imposed, which puts Premier League promotion out of reach for another year.

However, that appeal was turned down on Wednesday and the decision stands, meaning Hull will instead take on Middlesbrough at Wembley on Saturday. And, following that news, Saints stars Kuryu Matsuki and Leo Scienza took to social media to express their anger and frustration. Scienza shone in 2025-26 with seven goals and 10 assists in 37 Championship appearances, form that saw him named as both the fans', and players' player of the season at St Mary's.

Southampton's playing squad have broken their silence on the Spygate scandal Tonda Eckert's side were expelled from the Championship play-off final earlier this week He posted a picture in black and white on his Instagram page of himself on his haunches and added Disappointment, anger, sadness… it’s difficult to find the right words for what we’re all feeling right now. What has happened over the last days is heartbreaking for the club, for every player in this dressing room, and above all for our supporters.

A moment like this should never end the way it did. I feel sorry for every football fan, as well as the players and supporters of Hull and Boro, who were caught up in all of this chaos too. We gave everything for this dream. Day after day, sacrifice after sacrifice, always believing we could bring this club back to where it belongs.

For me, the dream of playing in the Premier League was something I fought for with everything I had. That’s why this pain cuts so deep. The hardest part is knowing how much our fans deserved this moment. You stood behind us all season with incredible passion, loyalty and belief.

Even in the toughest moments, you carried us forward. Thank you for staying with us through everything, you definitely deserved better. Matsuki shared a similar post where he highlighted the role of fans in Southampton’s stunning turnaround this season - which saw them go from 21st in November to fourth by the end of the campaign. He said To all the fans and supporters, thank you very much for your incredible support throughout this season.

It is difficult to put my feelings into words right now, but from the very beginning of the season, we set ourselves the goal of earning promotion to the Premier League, and every single day we fought together while supporting one another. And without a doubt it was all of you - our fans and supporters - who stood by us until the very end and gave us the strength to keep moving forward. Thank you very much for everything.

Southampton star Leo Scienza shared a social media post, expressing his disappointment, anger and sadness His team-mate Kuryu Matsuki also shared a post and thanked fans for their incredible support Being barred from Saturday's final means Southampton - who beat Middlesbrough 2-1 on aggregate - miss out on a tilt at the richest prize in football, with the game valued at £200million for the winner. Daily Mail Sport also reported on Wednesday that, with £250,000 worth of bonuses for the players who might have won promotion on the line - coupled with various wage increases associated with going up - the squad could yet consider a class action suit to sue their club for loss of earnings.

Many may also now look for moves over the summer, with there likely to be interest in several players given their impressive Championship performances this season. Fans are also demanding refunds to the Wembley showpiece and urged the club to conduct an internal review and discipline those involved if necessary. Southampton did not comment on Tuesday when asked if Eckert would be the subject of internal disciplinary action.

Read More Now more trouble beckons for spying Southampton: Fans demand refunds and manager fears the sack However, it is understood that the German is fearing for his job, and his position could become untenable amid the fallout from the saga. Elsewhere, with regards to the three games that Southampton admitted to spying on in the build-up, the Saints failed to win any - with the most controversial of those operations preceding a 0-0 draw in this month’s play-off semi-final first leg





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