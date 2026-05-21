Southampton's playing squad has broken their silence on the Spygate scandal, expressing disappointment, anger, and sadness. They have also demanded refunds from the Wembley showpiece and urged the club to conduct an internal review and discipline those involved. The team's manager, Tonda Eckert, is fearing for his job amid the fallout from the saga.

Southampton 's squad have broken their silence on the Spygate scandal after the club lost their appeal against being expelled from the Championship play-off final. The team was kicked out by an independent disciplinary commission after spying on their opponents and two other teams.

Southampton admitted to having spied on their opponents - and two other teams - but appealed against the punishment imposed, which puts Premier League promotion out of reach for another year. Hull will instead take on Middlesbrough at Wembley on Saturday





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Southampton Spygate Scandal Championship Play-Off Final Independent Disciplinary Commission Daily Mail Sport Middlesbrough Wembley Premier League Promotion Kuryu Matsuki Leo Scienza Tonda Eckert Spying On Opponents Loss Of Earnings Class Action Suit Fans Demand Refunds Internal Review Manager Fears The Sack

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