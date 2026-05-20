Southampton, the club that had worked so hard during Eckert's tenure to turn around the first part of the season, was found guilty of spying on their opponents and failed to win any of the three games they admitted cheating on. The independent disciplinary commission expelled them from the play-off final after more than a month of investigation.

Southampton 's attempts to gain an advantage by spying on opponents spectacularly backfired and they didn't even win any of the games they admitted to cheating on.

Tonda Eckert’s side was expelled from the Championship play-off final after an independent disciplinary commission found them guilty of cheating. The club has been deducted four points and an appeal will be heard by an independent arbitration panel on Wednesday. Middlesbrough, who raised a complaint when their training was spied on, are set to take their place in the final





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Southampton Tonda Eckert Spygate Scandal Playoff Final Middlesbrough Oxford United Ipswich Town Text Messages Systemic Espionage Text's Analyst

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