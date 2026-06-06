Southampton's Eid Festival Postponed Amid Tensions Following Henry Nowak Murder Sentencing

A Southampton Eid festival has been postponed due to safety concerns after protests erupted over the murder conviction of Henry Nowak, highlighting community tensions and calls for peaceful resolution.

A religious festival scheduled for this Saturday in Southampton has been postponed due to safety concerns following the sentencing of Vickrum Digwa , who was convicted for the murder of Henry Nowak .

The Festival of Eid in the Park, organized by the Muslim community group Project Hidayah, was originally set to occur on the same day as planned protests related to the case. The protests erupted after Digwa, a Sikh man, was sentenced to a minimum of 21 years in prison for fatally stabbing 18-year-old Henry Nowak in December. During a demonstration on Tuesday, protesters clashed with police near the scene of the stabbing.

Rioters threw bottles and bricks, set bins on fire, and attempted to storm Digwa's residence, leaving 11 officers injured. Police also faced allegations of misconduct after handcuffing the dying Henry despite his pleas that he had been stabbed and could not breathe. In the aftermath, 11 men have been charged with offenses including violent disorder and possession of offensive weapons. One individual denied assaulting a police officer.

Residents reported terror during the unrest, with property damage and smashed car windows. The city's tension was further heightened as the far-right Southampton Patriots planned a march on Saturday, citing D-Day anniversary and including a vigil for Henry Nowak alongside protests against what they termed 'two-tier justice'. Darren Paffey, MP for Southampton Itchen, urged calm, emphasizing the need for peaceful protest and warning outsiders against sowing division.

'I do of course respect people's right to protest peacefully but there must be no repeat of the appalling scenes we saw earlier this week,' he stated. 'And as I've said already, my message to anyone who is thinking of coming to the city to stoke division and hatred is: stay away, you are not wanted here. ' In response to the volatile atmosphere, Project Hidayah announced the postponement of the Eid festival.

The organizer cited safety as the top priority, noting consultations with authorities and venue partners. The event, now in its tenth year, will be rescheduled for June 27 and will feature market stalls, live music, family activities, martial arts workshops, and a Nasheed performance by Hamzah Khan. A spokesperson expressed gratitude to sponsors and volunteers. Tim Tofts, chair of Southampton's Council of Faiths, voiced concerns about community anxieties, noting that some Sikh residents now fear leaving their homes.

Earlier in the week, a Sikh celebration was cancelled over safety fears, and a funeral home had planned an event to honor the late Gian Singh-Chungh. The postponement reflects a city grappling with grief, ethnic tensions, and the pursuit of justice in the wake of a tragic killing





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Southampton Eid Festival Henry Nowak Vickrum Digwa Protest Community Safety Project Hidayah Racial Tension

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