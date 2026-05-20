Southampton loses appeal in EFL case; faces Pro40 relegation

Southampton have lost their appeal against the EFL sanction and will now face Middlesbrough in the play-off final. The club also faces the possibility of a class action from their own squad over potential loss of earnings.

Southampton have failed in their appeal to overturn the club’s expulsion from the Championship play-off final for their part in the Spygate scandal. Middlesbrough, whose training session Saints admitted to spying on before the play-off semi-final, will now face Hull City at Wembley on Saturday.

After the appeal was heard by an independent arbitration panel last night, the EFL said in a statement.

'A League arbitration panel has tonight dismissed Southampton Football Club’s appeal against the independent disciplinary commission’s sanction following the admittance of multiple breaches of EFL Regulations. The determination means that the original sanction of expulsion from the Sky Bet Championship play-offs remains in place, as does the four-point deduction to be applied to the 2026/27 Championship table and the reprimand in respect of all charges.

' Southampton responded and said in a statement, 'This is an extremely disappointing outcome for everybody connected with Southampton Football Club. We know how painful this moment will be for our supporters, players, staff, commercial partners, and the wider community who have given so much backing to the team throughout the season, and we apologize once again to everyone impacted by this.

'While we fully acknowledge the seriousness of this matter and the scrutiny that has followed, the club has consistently believed the original sporting sanction was disproportionate, a view that has been widely shared by many in the football community over the last 24 hours. Southampton have lost their appeal against the EFL, with Middlesbrough now officially confirmed as Hull City's opponents in Sunday's Championship play-off final. Southampton spy William Salt was caught filming at Middlesbrough's training ground.

Southampton had hired Lord Pannick KC - Manchester City's lawyer - in a bid to have their removal from the final overturned, citing what they thought was an excessive punishment. After the appeal was unsuccessful, they could now face legal action from their own players





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Southampton EFL Spygate Scandal Final Class Action

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