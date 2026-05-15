Southampton Intern William Salt Allegedly Spied on Middlesbrough Ahead of Play-off Semi-final

The Southampton first-team analyst, William Salt, was allegedly caught filming Middlesbrough’s training from behind a tree ahead of Saturday’s play-off semi-final first leg. The EFL charged the south coast club with a breach of their rules, and an independent commission will decide on the punishment by next week.

The Southampton first-team analyst at the centre of allegations of spying was the only member of staff present in a Manager of the Month photo in March to not feature in subsequent pictures in April and May.

Daily Mail Sport revealed last Thursday that the analyst was caught allegedly filming Middlesbrough’s training from behind a tree ahead of Saturday’s play-off semi-final first leg, which ended goalless. Last Friday night, the EFL charged the south coast club with a breach of their rules. Saints won Tuesday’s return leg 2-1 to set up a Wembley date versus Hull City, but that is now in doubt.

An independent commission will decide on the punishment by next week, leaving the date and location of the final and the identity of Hull’s opponents uncertain. Daily Mail Sport exclusively revealed on Wednesday that the individual involved has been identified as Southampton intern William Salt. Salt, say sources, is a key part of Eckert’s first-team operation and highly valued by the German. William Salt, circled, is pictured with manager Tonda Eckert to mark February’s Manager of the Month award.

The Championship play-off final could be postponed dependent on the outcome of the 'Spygate' scandal. Southampton chief executive Phil Parsons had stressed it was 'important that the full context is established before conclusions are drawn' as the club conducted an internal review. The EFL provided an update on the date of the hearing, while warning the outcome of the case could 'result in changes' to the play-off final.

The Independent Disciplinary Commission hearing will take place on or before Tuesday 19 May. The exact date remains under discussion and is expected to be confirmed shortly. The Commission will issue its decision as soon as possible following consideration of the relevant submissions and evidence. As the proceedings are being conducted by an Independent Disciplinary Commission, the EFL does not control the proposed timetable.

The EFL continues to plan on the basis that the Championship Play-Off Final will take place as scheduled on Saturday 23 May, with the kick-off time confirmed as 4.30pm. Supporters should, however, be aware that the outcome of the disciplinary proceedings may yet result in changes to the fixture. The EFL has a number of contingency plans should they be required, which also includes consideration of any appeal process, if required





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