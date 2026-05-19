Southampton EXCLUDED FROM CHAMPIONSHIP PLAY-OFF FINAL IN WEMBLEY

The Spygate scandal led to Southampton's expulsion from the Championship play-off final with an independent disciplinary commission removing Tonda Eckert’s side and imposing a four-point deduction. Middlesbrough will now face Hull City in the play-off final, subject to an appeal.

Southampton have been EXPELLED from the Championship play-off final after admitting to spying on MULTIPLE rivals. An independent disciplinary commission has removed Tonda Eckert’s side from this weekend’s Wembley final.

The club has also been hit with a four-point deduction ahead of next season. Middlesbrough, who raised a complaint when their training was spied on 48 hours before the semi-final first leg, will take their place in the final against Hull City. Daily Mail Sport revealed that an individual had been confronted by Middlesbrough staff after he was spotted hiding behind a tree with an iPhone pointing towards their session.

He ran into a nearby golf club, changed clothes in the toilet and fled the area. The EFL charged the south coast club with a breach of their rules and later revealed a picture of the Southampton first-team analyst, William Salt, caught filming training. At a hearing on Tuesday, the club admitted to spying on THREE Championship clubs this season, which raises serious questions over the future of Eckert





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Southampton Spy Multiple Rivals Admitting Spygate Scandal Elftotalfootball EFL Discipline Championship Clubs Spying On Breaking Rules Training Confronted Picture Reveal Analyst William Salt Filming Training

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