Southampton Defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis in Hot Water for Binoculars Celebration and Spygate Allegations

Southampton defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis is in hot water after mocking a Middlesbrough player with a binoculars celebration, while the club is being investigated for spying. The incident occurred during the Championship play-off final against Middlesbrough, where Southampton won 2-1 on aggregate. If proven, the allegations could lead to the expulsion of Southampton from the final and the promotion of Middlesbrough.

Challenge yourself with Craig Hope's exclusive World Cup quiz for free by signing up to our brand-new newsletter World Cup Unfiltered. Get it Southampton defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis is in hot water after mocking a Middlesbrough player with a binoculars celebration - while Saints are being investigated for spying.

Harwood-Bellis stopped in front of Aidan Morris and performed the obnoxious gesture after Shea Charles' 115th-minute winner sent Southampton to the Championship play-off final. But Morris could have the last laugh because Southampton are at risk of being chucked out of the final due to the Spygate 2.0 scandal, which was exclusively uncovered by Daily Mail Sport.

And Harwood-Bellis - who is engaged to Roy Keane's daughter Leah - could face retrospective action from the Football Association for his cruel taunts. The one-time England international, 24, has already been on thin ice after Middlesbrough defender Luke Ayling accused him of 'discriminatory' language during the match. Ayling, whose stammer is reported to be the subject of the comments, flagged the alleged ridicule to referee Andrew Madley but has asked the FA not to pursue a case.

Southampton captain Taylor Harwood-Bellis appeared to mock a Middlesbrough player with a binoculars celebration amid allegations that Saints were spying on Boro training before their play-off clash �





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Southampton Taylor Harwood-Bellis Binoculars Celebration Middlesbrough Aidan Morris Spygate EFL Independent Disciplinary Commission Championship Play-Off Final Wembley Roy Keane Leah Keane Discriminatory Language Stammer Allegations Investigation Contingency Plans

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