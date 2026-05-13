Southampton Analyst William Salt Spied on Middlesbrough's Training Session

A Southampton analyst was caught on camera spying on Middlesbrough's training session in the 72 hours before their Championship play-off semi-final first leg. The incident was revealed by Daily Mail Sport and has led to speculation about a wider spying operation by Southampton.

This is the sensational image that shows a Southampton analyst hiding behind a tree and using his mobile phone to spy on Middlesbrough 's training session .

Daily Mail Sport can exclusively reveal the picture that proves the individual, who we have positively identified as Southampton intern William Salt, was overlooking Boro's tactical drills in the 72 hours before their Championship play-off semi-final first leg on Saturday. After investigating, we have found a picture of Salt on the shoulder of Saints manager Tonda Eckert celebrating his Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month prize for February.

Salt, sources say, is a key part of Eckert's first-team operation and highly valued by the German head coach. Interestingly, he was not present on the picture of Eckert and his backroom staff released last Thursday to mark April's Manager of the Month award. That was the same day he was pictured in the bushes at Middlesbrough's training base before being confronted by club staff and fleeing the area.

A Southampton analyst hiding behind a tree to spy on Middlesbrough's training session William Salt, circled, is pictured with manager Tonda Eckert to mark February's Manager of the Month award Eckert also won the prize for March and, again, Salt was not on the celebratory picture released to the media on April 9. Southampton beat play-off rivals Derby County 2-1 two days later.

In another development, we understand he used his bank card on Thursday to buy a coffee at Rockliffe Hall Golf Club - owned by Boro chairman Steve Gibson. The apparent slip has given rise to the possibility of a paper trail across the country, with transactions close to the bases of other Championship clubs in the days prior to playing Southampton. We understand that one Championship club believe they were spied on after changing manager prior to playing Eckert's side.

CCTV is being reviewed. Since being appointed Saints boss in November, Eckert's team have the second-best record from set-pieces in the Championship. Boro now suspect that last Thursday's episode was not the first time they have been the victim of such unsporting espionage.

Salt was absent from a photoshoot for March - despite nine staff joining Eckert for the photo And in April Salt was not included once again - Eckert was joined by nine staff this time too That is why their legal team are pushing for Southampton and the individual accused of spying to provide all relevant documents and records linked to the case, which will be heard by an independent disciplinary commission. Boro were beaten 2-1 by Southampton on Tuesday night in their semi-final second leg but the hearing could yet determine that Saints cheated by spying on training and remove them from the competition.

The viewing of opposition training in the 72 hours prior to a game is a breach of EFL rules, introduced after the Spygate furore involving Leeds United in 2019. Kim Hellberg's Boro squad will not go on holiday until there is a resolution to the case. The play-off final takes place at Wembley a week on Saturday. Tuesday night's second leg was fraught with a number of flashpoints.

Hellberg and Eckert, the two managers, had to be physically separated after Luke Ayling accused Taylor Harwood-Bellis - who is engaged to Roy Keane's daughter Leah - of using 'words of a discriminatory nature'. Boro assistant Adi Viveash was held back by the fourth official. Middlesbrough midfielder Aidan Morris confronted a ballboy, who refused to cough it up to team-mate Matt Targett late on, and was soon surrounded by furious Saints substitutes





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Southampton Middlesbrough Analyst Spy Training Session Championship Play-Off Semi-Final EFL Rules Spygate Leeds United Kim Hellberg Adi Viveash Aidan Morris Ballboy Matt Targett Luke Ayling Taylor Harwood-Bellis Roy Keane's Daughter Leah EFL Rules Spygate Leeds United Kim Hellberg Adi Viveash Aidan Morris Ballboy Matt Targett Luke Ayling Taylor Harwood-Bellis Roy Keane's Daughter Leah

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