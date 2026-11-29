Detectives are searching for a suspect with a bite wound after a woman was sexually assaulted while walking her dog on a footpath in Conisbrough, Doncaster.

South Yorkshire Police have initiated an intensive manhunt for a masked individual responsible for a violent assault on a woman in Conisbrough, Doncaster. The incident occurred on a footpath located off Kearsley Lane just before 3:40pm on Friday. The victim, who was walking her dog at the time, reported being ambushed and sexually assaulted by the suspect. Authorities have described the event as a horrendous attack that has caused significant concern within the local community.

Attack Details and Suspect Description

Officers are currently seeking a white male suspect who was wearing a blue fleece jacket with a hood, a black scarf, and an item covering his face. During the confrontation, the victim's dog reportedly bit the alleged attacker, leaving a physical clue that detectives are actively pursuing. Police believe the suspect may have a visible bite mark or injury on his body, which could assist in identifying him. This specific detail has become a primary focus for the investigation team as they attempt to locate the man responsible.

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Detective Superintendent James Axe Statement

Detective Superintendent James Axe addressed the severity of the crime and the police response, acknowledging the distress caused to residents. He emphasized that the department is keeping an open mind regarding a potential link to a similar incident that took place earlier in the month on the Trans Pennine Trail in Barnsley. While the connection is not yet confirmed, investigators are examining evidence to determine if the two terrible incidents are related. Axe stressed that the investigation will be strictly led by the physical evidence gathered at the scene.

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Community Reassurance and Investigation Efforts

To provide reassurance to the public, South Yorkshire Police have deployed officers for additional patrols in the Conisbrough area. A crime scene has been established, and specialist resources, including crime scene investigators and search dogs, are assisting with the enquiries. Detective Superintendent James Axe assured the community that a team of detectives has been working around the clock to carry out thorough investigations. The police are urging anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have relevant information to come forward immediately.

Victim Support and Reporting Procedure

The victim was taken to a hospital following the attack and is now receiving support from specialist police and medical professionals. Authorities are committed to ensuring she receives the right care and support during this difficult time. Members of the public who have information are asked to contact South Yorkshire Police by calling 101. When reporting, individuals should quote incident number 546 of November 27, 2026. This specific reference number is crucial for linking any new information to the active case file.