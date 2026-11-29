South Yorkshire Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was assaulted in Conisbrough on Friday afternoon. Details on the investigation and incident number.

South Yorkshire Police have intensified their urgent manhunt for a masked suspect following a serious sexual assault on a woman in Conisbrough, Doncaster. The incident occurred on a footpath off Kearsley Lane just before 3:40 pm on Friday, November 27, 2026, prompting a rapid and coordinated response from local authorities. Detectives are actively searching for a white man who ambushed the victim while she was likely walking her dog in the early afternoon.

Officers are specifically seeking a male suspect who was wearing a blue fleece jacket with the hood up, a black scarf, and a face covering to hide his identity. South Yorkshire Police have described the event as a horrendous attack that has caused significant concern within the local community and beyond. The force has deployed additional patrols to the area to provide reassurance to residents and visitors in the wake of the disturbing crime.

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Investigators have confirmed that the suspect sustained an injury during the altercation because the woman's dog bit him. Detectives are specifically looking for a man who may have a visible bite mark on his body, a detail that could prove crucial in identifying and catching the perpetrator. This physical evidence is a key part of the current investigation into the assault and helps narrow the profile of the suspect.

The victim was transported to a hospital for medical treatment and is now receiving support from specialist police and medical professionals. A crime scene has been established at the location of the attack to preserve any potential evidence. Specialist resources are currently assisting the investigation, including crime scene investigators and search dogs working around the clock to assist with enquiries.

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Detective Superintendent James Axe stated that the force is keeping an open mind regarding the potential link to a similar incident that occurred earlier in the month. That previous incident took place on the Trans Pennine Trail in Barnsley, raising questions about a possible pattern of behavior. Police indicated they will be led by evidence to determine if the two events are connected or if they are separate incidents.

South Yorkshire Police have appealed for anyone who was in the area at the time of the attack to come forward with information. The force acknowledged that the incident would cause concern for the community both locally and further afield. They emphasized that they are doing everything possible to find the man responsible for the assault and ensure justice is served.

Residents and witnesses are urged to contact the police by calling 101. Callers should quote incident number 546 of November 27, 2026, when providing information. This reference number helps ensure that any tips are correctly logged and investigated by the dedicated team handling the case. The force remains committed to ensuring the victim receives the appropriate care during this difficult time.