South Wales mother builds £50 'doomsday box' for floods and cyber threats

A 53‑year‑old content creator in Abergavenny has assembled a £50 emergency kit featuring a wind‑up radio, tea bags and chocolate, citing flood risk and the UK government's 'Be Ready' campaign. The kit aims to sustain the family for three days and beyond.

A 53‑year‑old content creator living eight miles from the nearest town in Abergavenny, South Wales, has assembled a £50 emergency kit that includes a wind‑up radio, tea bags and chocolate. The kit, dubbed a "doomsday box" by her 21‑year‑old son, was started in 2024 as a response to frequent flooding and rising concerns about cyber attacks.

How the box is built for three‑day survival

The kit follows the UK government's "Be Ready" campaign launched in October 2023, which urges households to store enough supplies to last three days. The campaign recommends at least 3 litres of drinking water per person per day, non‑perishable food, hygiene items and a first aid kit.

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Claire Helen began with a £20 wind‑up radio, a torch, batteries, matches, candles, tealights and later added chocolate, biscuits, tea bags and a selection of dairy milk. She also maintains a cupboard of canned beans, vegetables, fruit and lentils, rotating stock to keep items in date.

Local flood risk and family history of prepper culture

The Abergavenny area experiences regular winter floods, with the 2023 rivers rising to flood all of Abergavenny and Monmouth. Claire, whose mother Joyce prepared for the year‑2000 by stockpiling goods, says she grew up with a grandmother who made jams, pickles and homemade wine. This family background influenced her decision to prepare for emergencies.

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She notes that the nearest shop is more than two miles away, and that roads can flood, making a car less reliable. "If the roads are closed, we may be stuck at home," she tells reporters.

Expanding the scope beyond weather to cyber and financial resilience

Claire added cash to her kit after learning that cyber attacks could cripple ATMs and banks. "We need to be ready for power cuts, floods and cyber threats," she says. She also stresses the importance of keeping the emergency services free for those most in need.

Social media users have suggested adding items like chocolate and biscuits. Claire welcomes the feedback and continues to adjust her stash as new threats emerge.

What's next for the self‑prepared family?

Claire hopes her kit can sustain her family-four grown‑up children, a grandson, a dog, three cats and four guinea pigs-for at least a week if needed. She plans to keep refreshing supplies and to communicate with neighbours to coordinate resources during a major disaster.

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The "doomsday box" story highlights how local residents are adopting the government's readiness guidance in everyday life, turning preparedness into a personal mission against rising climate risks and digital vulnerabilities.