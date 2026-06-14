South suburbs deal with more property damage after Saturday night storms amid tornado recovery

Powerful storms that swept through the south and southwest suburbs caused extensive damage, left thousands without power and sent at least one woman to the hospital after a tree crashed into her home.

People in the Chicago area woke up to even more property damage after overnight storms Saturday into Sunday. Powerful storms that swept through the south and southwest suburbs caused extensive damage, left thousands without power and sent at least one woman to the hospital after a tree crashed into her home.

The National Weather Service has also conducted surveys of damage for two additional tornadoes just outside the Chicago area. A 29-year-old woman remained hospitalized at Christ Hospital after a large maple tree fell onto the Calumet City home she shares with her mother in the city's 6th Ward. Neighbors said emergency responders had to work to rescue her from the damaged house.

"The paramedics had to use like a jaws of life to extract her from the home. But when the tree fell it also severed the gas line, so the gas was super loud. You could here it and you could smell it," said Calumet City resident Brian Holiday. Across the neighborhood, the storm toppled trees and damaged property.

At least three vehicles were destroyed by falling trees, including a GMC Sprinter van whose owner was out of town and attempting to sell it.

"He's not going to be happy. And at least no one is hurt and the tree didn't fall this way," said his sister, Stormy Lucas. As residents began cleaning up debris, city officials said municipal crews would take an active role in removing storm damage, even when it affected private property.

"I've directed all of my staff. Even if it's on someone's personal property to remove that. You're not going to have them remove that we're going to do that ourselves," said Calumet City Mayor Thadeus Jones. The storms also caused significant power outages across the region.

Officials said an additional 9,000 customers lost electricity overnight, adding to more than 13,000 who remained without power from last week's severe weather. ComEd established a staging area in southwest suburban Burbank as crews worked to repair the latest round of damage. The hardest-hit areas included several south and southwest suburban communities.

"The Burbank, justice, hickory hills area saw a lot of damage. The Palos Heights, Alsip, Crestwood areas also saw a lot of damage," said Jeremy Smyth, vice president of distribution operations for ComEd. Utility officials said they hoped to restore service to most affected customers by late Sunday, though recovery efforts were ongoing as crews continued to assess and repair infrastructure damaged in the storms.

This latest round of storms comes at a time when many communities across Illinois and Indiana are attempting to clean up and rebuild after last week's damage. IDOT worker struck while helping stranded driver on Dan Ryan express lanes, ISP says3 hours ago





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