IKEA closed the food counter at the exit of its South Philadelphia location, with no fanfare or explanation. For at least one shopper, a piece of the experience has gone missing.

Hej, IKEA. Say it ain’t frö-yo! The Swedish furniture giant has thrown an Allen wrench into family outings by closing the food counter at the exit of its South Philadelphia store after 22 years.

Gone is the ritual of rewarding yourself with a $1 hot dog, 90-cent veggie dog, or $1.75 frozen yogurt after navigating the retail maze and before braving the traffic on Columbus Boulevard. This might have passed as just another minor indignity of modern life had Philadelphia comedian/writer Betsy Kenney not sounded the alarm in a social media video posted in late September.

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The Kenneys went away hungry after learning that the counter — “Swedish Bistro” in IKEA parlance — had shut down. Kenney said it had been closed intermittently over the previous year due to staffing issues, according to employees.