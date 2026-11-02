South Philly Chefs Prepare Dishes for Inquirer Food Festival at Fillmore

Dave Conn, Carlos Aparicio, and Chelo Manzanarez showcase unique regional flavors at the Inquirer Food Festival. Get details on the Nov 14 event and exclusive dishes.

The Philadelphia dining landscape faces a delightful paradox of abundance on November 14, as the Inquirer Food Festival returns to The Fillmore for its second year. This all-day culinary event offers attendees a rare opportunity to sample dishes from over forty of the city's premier restaurants and bakeries across two distinct sessions. While the sheer volume of participating establishments makes it impossible to visit every vendor, the festival provides a concentrated experience of South Philadelphia's most acclaimed culinary talent.

South Philly Chefs Define Festival Offerings

Dave Conn, the chef behind the Italian Market establishment, brings his signature focus on live fire cooking to the festival. Conn emphasizes the romance of the coal-fired hearth, which defines the menu at his restaurant. His featured dish for the event highlights giant sweet prawns sourced from Australia. He serves these prawns alongside an heirloom tomato étouffée that channels Louisiana flavors with a lighter, seasonal approach. This preparation reflects Conn's appreciation for great ingredients and his history of blending diverse culinary traditions.

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Carlos Aparicio, recognized for his expertise in dough at establishments like Parc and Zavino, continues his culinary journey with El Chingón. He opened his original El Chingón location in 2022 near East Passyunk, where his sesame-speckled cemita rolls have gained significant acclaim. For the festival, Aparicio draws inspiration from Puebla-style bread, specifically a bolillo de agua. He plans to stuff this crunchier, dusted bread with slow-cooked cochinita pibil pork. The sandwich will be paired with a salsa negra crafted from charred chiles, merging regional flavors from Puebla and the Yucatán.

Chelo Manzanarez of El Mictlan in South Philadelphia stands out for his homage to Mexico's Pacific coast cuisine. His restaurant offers seafood dishes that reflect the bounty of Acapulco, including ceviche brightened with orange juice and serrano chile. Manzanarez combines tradition with contemporary interpretations, such as risottos with guajillo salsa rice and scallops. For the festival, he will showcase chochoyote masa dumplings. These dumplings will be served in a pipián verde sauce with toasted pepita seeds and cilantro oil, representing pre-Hispanic cuisine that has evolved over time.

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Culinary Heritage and Personal Histories

Conn's menu at his Italian Market location reflects his personal history and diverse culinary background. He worked as a chief culinary lieutenant for Jose Garces, where he honed his skills in live fire cooking. The open kitchen at his restaurant frames a lively bar where smoke and heat define the cooking process. Diners can expect dishes like roasted oysters with garlic butter and grilled hamachi collars. His menu also nods to his Jewish heritage with roe-topped latkes and creamed kale, while grilled naan flatbreads recall his first job at an Indian restaurant.

Aparicio's creativity is evident in his exploration of multiple regions of Mexican culinary traditions. His original cafe near East Passyunk features vibrant aguachiles and fresh-baked conchas for dessert. These desserts showcase stellar Mexican-themed ice creams. The bolillo de agua he prepares for the festival represents a tribute to the classic sandwich of his native Puebla. The combination of cochinita pibil and salsa negra creates a unique pairing of two distinct regional flavors.

Manzanarez's cooking is deeply rooted in the traditions of his home region. His mother and kitchen accomplice, Anabel Carmen Casiano, helps deliver soulful mole Colorado. This dish harmonizes 25 ingredients with a specific style. Manzanarez views chochoyotes as a testament to enduring pre-Hispanic cuisine. His approach blends traditional seafood bounties with innovative fusion dishes. This balance of heritage and creativity defines his contribution to the South Philly food scene.

Festival Logistics and Ticket Information

The Inquirer Food Festival takes place on November 14 at The Fillmore. The event is split into two sessions to accommodate the large number of participating vendors. Attendees can access more than forty of the city's best restaurants and bakeries. The festival presents a chance to sample dishes from a dozen or more top-tier establishments. This structure allows guests to experience a wide variety of culinary styles in a single location.

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Tickets for the November 14 event are available for purchase, and demand is expected to be high. The festival offers a unique opportunity to taste dishes from chefs who have established themselves as leaders in the Philadelphia dining community. Conn, Aparicio, and Manzanarez represent the depth of talent in South Philadelphia. Their participation highlights the area's reputation for vibrant and diverse culinary offerings. Guests are encouraged to secure their tickets early to ensure access to this popular all-day event.

The festival serves as a celebration of Philadelphia's thriving restaurant scene. It brings together chefs from different backgrounds and specialties under one roof. The event showcases the innovation and tradition that define the city's food culture. Attendees can expect high-quality dishes that reflect the chefs' personal histories and culinary expertise. The Inquirer Food Festival continues to be a premier destination for food lovers seeking exceptional dining experiences.