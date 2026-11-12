South Park Targets Trump After Midterm Losses in Season 29 Episode

The new South Park season 29 episode delivers a pointed message to Donald Trump following his midterm election defeat, while featuring the return of Tweek and Craig.

The creators of the animated series South Park have released a new episode that directly addresses the political landscape following the recent midterm elections. Season 29 of the show opens with a sharp critique aimed at former President Donald Trump and his party's performance in the November 3 midterms.

Political Commentary in New Episode

In the opening scene of the episode titled "We Be Clubbin'," the character Mr. Garrison addresses the student body at South Park Elementary . He references the severe beating President Trump took during the recent elections but notes that mocking a "helpless loser" is not a productive use of their time. This decision reflects a shift in the show's tone regarding direct ridicule of the former president.

Also read South Park S29E05:We Be Clubbin Trailer: Tweek Hits The Club Scene

The episode suggests a move toward "liberal changes" under the guidance of the now openly progressive PC principal. This narrative choice serves as a backdrop for the broader political satire that South Park is known for, targeting the shifting dynamics within the Republican party after their losses.

Character Returns and Storylines

Following the political jab, the episode focuses on the return of two fan-favorite characters, Tweek and Craig . Their storyline involves a forgotten anniversary that leads them into the world of club sports. This arc appears to be a parody of the popular hockey romance series "Heated Rivalry," blending romantic comedy tropes with the show's signature absurdist humor.

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This episode marks a significant milestone for the characters, as it is Tweek 's first appearance since 2021. Similarly, Craig has not been featured in an episode since 2019. The return of these two characters is expected to generate substantial interest among long-time viewers who have been waiting for their storylines to resume.

Production Context and Naming Controversy

The production of this episode follows earlier controversies involving the show's creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone . Earlier this year, they rebranded the show to "South America" as a satire of Trump's proposed renaming of Lake Ontario. They also criticized Paramount, labeling it a "Skydance Capitulation," in a statement that highlighted their ongoing tension with network management and political figures.

The writers have consistently used their platform to comment on current events, blending political satire with pop culture references. The upcoming episodes are likely to continue this trend, offering viewers a mix of character-driven stories and sharp political commentary. Northfield Studios , the production company behind the show, has maintained a steady release schedule despite the evolving media landscape.

Future Episodes and Viewer Expectations

Viewers are now waiting to see how the show will handle subsequent political developments. The writers have indicated that they will continue to address relevant topics, though they may avoid direct mockery of Trump as suggested in the latest episode. The focus seems to have shifted toward broader institutional critiques and character-driven narratives.

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The return of Tweek and Craig adds a layer of emotional depth to the series, balancing the heavy political satire with personal stakes. Fans are eager to see how their storyline develops, particularly given the romantic comedy elements introduced in this episode. The show's ability to pivot between serious political commentary and lighthearted character arcs remains its strongest asset.