Power outages, penis billionaires and an undead Kenny collide as the season ties up (most of) its loose ends.

— the show’s metaphorical stand-in for the midterm elections — has finally arrived, but rolling power outages caused by local billionaires’ AI-powered data centers are keeping the townspeople — from the little-seen Goth Kids to Mr. Garrison to Big Gay Al, and of course, our core boy heroes — from enjoying the biggest media release of all time.

Mass protest ensues, and we’re reminded of the deep corruption that has taken hold of the Colorado town, starting with Mayor McDaniels’ administration taking kickbacks from the tiny-penis billionaires — who, we’ll recall, broke Butters’ fight against them earlier in the season with a backroom deal to keep building their data centers in town and siphoning its power. Butters and family deliver a fun nod to “It’s a Good Life,” a classicFor an episode that packs plenty in, calling back to much of the season’s action and picking up most of the plot threads it introduced , it’s Lu Kim, the Asian American owner of City Wok and now City Ending massage, who walks away with the heaviest storyline.

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He’s quickly scapegoated and placed under suspicious watch by armed South America residents, who are made aware of a Chinese spy that feels a little like a recent international tech world scandal. A Shitty Ending feels inevitable.