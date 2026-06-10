South Park Season 29 Must Address Unresolved Plot Threads from Controversial Seasons 27 and 28

South Park's upcoming season 29 faces the challenge of resolving multiple lingering storylines from the show's recent, highly serialized and controversial seasons, including the Satan-Trump-Vance love triangle, unfinished villain arcs, and Cartman's evolving character.

South Park , the long-running animated series known for its chaotic humor and disregard for consistent continuity, is entering its 29th season with several significant narrative threads left dangling from its divisive and highly serialized 27th and 28th seasons.

While the show historically shied away from long-form story arcs after a poorly received election storyline in season 20, recent seasons wholeheartedly embraced a season-long, surreal, and obscene comedic odyssey centered on a时任美国总统 Donald Trump's secret sexual relationship with Satan and Vice President JD Vance. This bizarre love triangle culminated in Satan's pregnancy with the Antichrist, a plotline that was abruptly terminated offscreen before the season 28 finale aired, mirroring the controversial suicide of financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The unresolved status of Satan, Trump, and Vance's unholy union-with Satan seemingly done with Trump by the end-leaves a major narrative question mark heading into season 29. Beyond the central political satire, other antagonists from season 28 were also left with unfinished business. Billionaire Peter Thiel and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) both launched invasive, separate attempts to conquer the town of South Park.

Though they were individually repelled by the townsfolk, their defeats felt temporary and their potential for return remains open. The series has a history of rotating villains, and neither Thiel's technocratic machinations nor ICE's heavy-handed brutality were conclusively dealt with, suggesting they could resurface as threats in future episodes. Perhaps the most significant character evolution occurred with Eric Cartman. Long the show's primary antagonist, Cartman was surprisingly positioned as a sympathetic victim during the sprawling seasons 27 and 28 plot.

He underwent an exorcism, was abducted by Thiel, and was largely sidelined during the chaotic season 28 finale "Crap Out," which focused so heavily on the Trump-Satan-Vance triangle that it left little room for his usual schemes with Kyle, Kenny, and Stan. This shift hinted at a potential long-term transformation for Cartman, moving him toward a more traditional antihero role.

Show creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have previously flirted with the idea of rehabilitating Cartman, and his prolonged periods of powerlessness and unexpected moments of pathos in the last two seasons may represent a deliberate, if temporary, character deconstruction. The extent to which season 29 will continue this new direction or revert to the status quo remains one of its central mysteries





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