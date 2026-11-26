South Park Season 29 finale connects Kenny's death to a corruption scandal involving billionaires, data centers, and Grand Theft Auto VI gameplay, exposing blackouts and media suppression.

South Park Season 29 delivered a sharp critique of modern technological obsessions and corporate corruption in its November 25 finale, directly linking Kenny McCormick's tragic death to a town-wide power crisis orchestrated by wealthy elites. The episode used actual gameplay footage from the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI to drive the narrative toward its shocking conclusion.

Kenny's Supernatural Return via GTA VI Gameplay

The narrative climax begins with Stan Marsh, Kyle Broflovski, Butters Stotch, and Eric Cartman watching a video game. Inside the virtual world, Kenny lies motionless on a sidewalk, prompting Stan to inquire about him. One of the boys casually replies that they forgot about Kenny. The mood shifts rapidly when a blood-covered Kenny crawls toward the camera with a distorted face and sharp teeth resembling the character Samara from The Ring movie.

Also read South Park Season 29 Finale Sees Characters Blaming China for Power Outages to Play GTA 6

Monster Kenny bursts through the television screen into the boys' room. He lunges at Butters before transforming into a flaming, dinosaur-like creature. The scene concludes with a shaken Butters sitting alone at his kitchen table. This supernatural return connects directly to the season's overarching mystery.

Corruption Behind the Power Blackouts

The season premiere, South American Biker Gangs, ended with Kenny's e-bike exploding and killing him. The finale reveals his spirit cannot move on until the boys expose the corruption behind the town's power crisis. The blackouts worsened significantly after Grand Theft Auto VI arrived in the storyline. These outages prevented residents from enjoying the game as electricity kept shutting down.

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While many blamed Chinese cyberattacks for the instability, Butters knew the real reason. Billionaires have been diverting the town's electricity to power their data centers. This action left residents with an unreliable power supply. The conspiracy first appeared in Billionaire Weenietown, the season's second episode. Butters discovered that the facilities were draining electricity near his home.

Media Suppression and Political Exposure

Butters attempted to expose the billionaires but failed due to their influence over local media. This control made it harder to reveal their activities to the public. In City Endings, the season finale, the boys finally brought the truth to City Hall. They connected Kenny's death, the e-bikes, and the secret deal behind the outages.

The boys successfully dismantled the cover-up that protected the wealthy interests. Their actions in City Hall marked the first time the truth about the data center energy drain was officially acknowledged by town authorities. This step was essential for Kenny to find peace. The November 25 episode also closed the six-episode run of Season 29.

Cultural Impact of GTA VI and Tech Critique

South Park took its jokes about Grand Theft Auto VI to a new level by showcasing actual gameplay from the upcoming title. The show declared war on tech's biggest obsession, ensuring that no sector was safe from scrutiny. Season 29's latest episode took aim at the data center boom and the surrounding billionaire culture.

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The episode found the perfect way to roast billionaires, spy paranoia, and the video game industry simultaneously. This approach highlights the show's continued relevance in commenting on current events. The connection between virtual violence in Grand Theft Auto VI and real-world power theft underscores the series' signature satirical style.