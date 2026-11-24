Comedy Central reveals the first look for South Park Season 29 Episode 6 titled City Endings. The November 25 finale focuses on Chinese cyberattacks and features a Kenny resurrection.

The creators behind the long-running animated series South Park are preparing for a significant narrative shift in the upcoming Season 29 finale. A newly released first look from Comedy Central highlights the return of the character Kenny, who has been absent for much of the current season. This preview sets the stage for what is being billed as the grand finale for the twenty-ninth season, scheduled to air on Wednesday, November 25th. The announcement generates substantial anticipation among the show's dedicated fanbase, who have followed the series through its latest format changes.

Season 29 Finale Date And Streaming Details

Season 29 of South Park premiered earlier this year with notable alterations to its established formula. The show temporarily changed the name of its fictional setting from the usual Colorado town to South America, marking a distinct departure from its standard geography. The run for this season concluded its previously scheduled six episodes with Comedy Central, with the final installment making its debut on Wednesday, November 25th. The episode, titled City Endings, will air at 10PM ET/PT. Following the broadcast, the episode becomes available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ the next day in the United States, Canada, and Australia.

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Chinese Cyberattacks And Plot Resolutions

The narrative focus for the Season 29 finale diverges from the mysteries that drove earlier episodes in the season. The synopsis for City Endings teases a plot where mysterious power outages strike South America, leading the townspeople to fear Chinese cyberattacks. The main characters are tasked with discovering the truth behind these unexplained events. This direction references more recent current events rather than relying on the overarching mystery that anchored the first half of the season. The creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, appear to have shifted their narrative strategy to address timely topics.

Kenny Resurrection And Story Reset

The visual preview for the finale suggests that the writers have figured out a new path forward for the character Kenny. While the character was missing from several earlier episodes, the finale promises to integrate him into the plot once again. The creators seem to be using this episode to reset the status quo and wrap up all the stories that had been left in a seemingly unsatisfying state. This narrative reset is presented as part of the show's comedic style, where chaotic resolutions are a hallmark of the series. The return of Kenny adds a layer of emotional and humorous weight to the conclusion of the South America storyline.

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Future Paramount+ Deal And New Content

There are ongoing questions regarding the future of the series following this season's conclusion. South Park Studios currently has a deal with Paramount that includes the production of specials over a five-year period. With Season 29 appearing to cap off with six episodes, fans are speculating about what comes next. There is a possibility of an announcement for future scheduled episodes to air after this finale. Alternatively, the studio might release a slate of new specials tailored for the upcoming holiday season. The conclusion of this season may signal a transition in how the show delivers content to its audience.

Fan Reception And Viewing Instructions

The reception to Season 29 has been a topic of discussion among viewers as they evaluate the new format and storylines. The decision to return to a reset narrative with the City Endings episode has sparked debate about the direction of the series. Fans are encouraged to watch the episode on Wednesday, November 25th to see how the creators tie up the loose ends. The availability of the episode on Paramount+ the following day ensures global access for the international fanbase. The return of key characters and the focus on current events mark a pivotal moment for the long-standing animated comedy.