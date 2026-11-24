South Park Season 29 draws 4.2 million viewers for the e-bike episode, with the finale airing November 25 on Comedy Central. Discover ratings, plot details, and streaming info.

Comedy Central has officially announced the broadcast schedule for the Season 29 finale of South Park, which airs Wednesday, November 25, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The network confirmed that the concluding episode will stream on Paramount+ in the United States on Thanksgiving Day, November 26. This release marks the sixth installment of a season that premiered on September 16, maintaining the show's traditional autumn broadcast window.

Viewership Metrics and Episode Themes

Recent ratings data indicates that approximately 4.2 million U.S. viewers tuned in across Comedy Central and Paramount+ for the episode featuring an e-bike storyline. The narrative saw characters Eric Cartman, Stan Marsh, Kyle Broflovski, Kenny McCormick, and Randy Marsh engage in distinct plotlines involving bicycle gangs and local clubs. Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have consistently driven high engagement through these localized, character-driven conflicts.

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The episode centered on a turf war over e-bikes served as a cultural touchpoint for the audience. Meanwhile, other characters navigated parallel stories within the same broadcast slot. Stan, Kyle, and Kenny attempted to negotiate peace between rival biker gangs, adding a layer of political satire to the conflict. Randy Marsh simultaneously recruited fathers to join his cycling club, highlighting generational divides in leisure activities.

Creative Control and Network Dynamics

Trey Parker and Matt Stone exercised significant creative autonomy by renaming the season South America. This decision was explicitly credited to the perceived bravery and patriotism of tech giants Apple and Google. The creators also acknowledged their employers at Paramount, referring to the parent company's recent acquisition as a Skydance Capitulation in their press communications.

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Paramount responded to the creative direction by issuing a press release that celebrated the success of the South America branding. The company integrated this specific terminology into its official communications, demonstrating alignment with the creators' vision. This move underscores the collaborative, albeit complex, relationship between the production team and the media conglomerate.

Binge-Watching Options for Audiences

Viewers who missed earlier episodes can now access the complete season arc on Paramount+. The first five episodes are available for streaming, allowing audiences to watch the entire season from the e-bike turf war directly to the finale. This accessibility supports the show's strategy of encouraging binge-watching after the weekly Wednesday releases conclude.

The Season 29 finale represents a pivotal moment for the long-running animated series. As the sixth episode of the current season, it follows a pattern of releasing content every other Wednesday during the fall. The Thanksgiving Day stream on Paramount+ ensures a simultaneous viewing experience for digital subscribers, complementing the linear television broadcast on Comedy Central.