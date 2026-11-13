South Park Satirizes Trump and Midterms in New Episode

South Park returns to its political roots by mocking President Donald Trump after the recent midterm elections. The episode features liberal character returns and sharp commentary on the Democratic victory known as the blue wave.

The animated series South Park has returned to its signature brand of sharp political satire following the recent midterm elections. The latest episode targets President Donald Trump, depicting him as a helpless loser after his party suffered a severe defeat in the voting booths. This narrative shift occurs alongside the return of two beloved characters who are brought back to celebrate the political landscape changes brought about by the Democrats.

Political Satire Targets Donald Trump

The storyline is set during a school assembly at South Park Elementary, where the characters are gathered to discuss the recent election results. Teacher Mr. Garrison takes the stage to address the student body regarding the liberal changes that are now underway due to the Democratic Party reclaiming power. He explicitly notes that Donald Trump has taken a severe beating in the midterms.

Also read South Park S29E05:We Be Clubbin Trailer: Tweek Hits The Club Scene

Garrison proceeds to mock the former president with brutal honesty, stating that while it would be easy to continue making jokes about Trump, it is no fun punching down on a helpless loser. This direct language sets the tone for the rest of the assembly, signaling a clear departure from previous seasons where the show often balanced its insults between both major political parties.

The scene introduces PC Principal, who dances onto the gym floor while screaming that we are back. He declares that the administration is going to get shit back on track now that the Democrats are taking over. His speech outlines a radical shift in school policy, promising to be tolerant and respectful of all races, which marks a stark contrast to the previous administration's approach.

Advertisement

Character Returns and Romantic Subplots

Alongside the heavy political commentary, the episode focuses on the long-awaited return of Craig Tucker and Tweek Tweak. These two gay characters appear in season 29's episode 5, titled We Be Clubbin. Their appearance marks a significant moment for fans, as Tweek was last seen in 2021 while Craig has not been part of the series since 2019.

Eric Cartman reminds the students that it is Craig and Tweek's anniversary, providing a perfect opportunity to celebrate their relationship. However, the moment takes a comedic turn when Tweek reveals that Craig has actually forgotten their special day. Craig admits that he has been very involved with his new friends in Club Sports.

Cartman warns Tweek about the nature of Craig's new social circle, noting that Craig and his sports friends hang out in hotels together and go on trips. He references a TV-MA-rated HBO series that follows the lives of two gay hockey players who become lovers, implying a level of intimacy that unsettles Tweek. This subplot adds a layer of personal drama to the broader political narrative of the episode.

Radical Policy Announcements and Social Themes

PC Principal continues his passionate speech by outlining his ambitious plans for the student body. He declares that the school is going to have fucking sex changes for all fucking students, a statement intended to shock and amuse the audience. This hyperbolic announcement is part of his broader commitment to inclusivity and progressive values under the new political climate.

He also states that the school is going to support fucking Palestine, reflecting current global political tensions and integrating them into the school's policy framework. These announcements are framed as necessary corrections to the previous administration's neglect of minority and gay students. The episode uses this extreme rhetoric to satirize the perception of sudden ideological shifts in educational institutions.

Advertisement

Real World Impact of the Midterm Results

The episode directly references the real-world blue wave that resulted in the Democrat Party gaining control. This political shift is the catalyst for the events at South Park Elementary, where the administration is overhauling its policies to align with Democratic values. The show uses this context to explore how political changes trickle down to everyday life in schools.

By bringing back Craig and Tweek, the show also comments on the visibility of LGBTQ+ individuals in media and society. Their return is timed to coincide with the celebration of the blue wave, suggesting a symbiotic relationship between political victories and social progress. The episode thus serves as both a political critique and a cultural milestone for the series.

The narrative structure of the episode balances these disparate elements by weaving the political satire with character-driven drama. The return of Craig and Tweek provides a personal anchor for the audience, while the PC Principal storyline offers a broader commentary on the political landscape. This dual approach ensures that the episode appeals to both fans of the show's humor and those interested in its political insights.

As the episode concludes, the students are left to navigate this new reality of tolerance, respect, and radical policy changes. The show leaves viewers with a mix of laughter and reflection, challenging them to consider the implications of these shifts. The explicit nature of the dialogue and the bold political statements ensure that the episode remains a memorable entry in the long-running series.