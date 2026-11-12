South Park S29E05: 'We Be Clubbin'': Heated Rivalry, Happy Ending

South Park S29E05: 'We Be Clubbin'' found its own 'Heated Rivalry' in Tweek and Craig, in a surprisingly heartfelt and touching effort.

South Park S29E05:"We Be Clubbin'" found its own"Heated Rivalry" in Tweek and Craig, in a surprisingly heartfelt and touching effort. South Park S29E05"We Be Clubbin'" puts Tweek and Craig center stage as a forgotten anniversary sparks tension.

A sharp South Park satire targets South America Club Sports, exposing the exhausting costs and pressure on parents. Cartman’s warning and Tweek’s club sports obsession push the couple into a Heated Rivalry with real heartbreak. South Park balances big laughs with a surprisingly heartfelt ending, giving Tweek and Craig an emotional win. Tweek wants to spend more time with Craig, sending him spiraling down a rabbit hole of South America club sports.

Also read Comedy Central's South Park Season 29 Returns to Tweek and Craig Duo in 'We Be Clubbin'

Let's just say that it's not exactly the greatest thing to hit Tweek's family. That's where things stand heading into tonight's episode of Comedy Central and show creatorsIt's been… what? Five years since we've seen Tweek? Damn.

"It's no fun punching down on losers": Mr. Hand, regarding why there won't be any jokes about the Republicans getting their asses kicked during the midterms. But PC Principal is more than ready to shake off the past few years. THEY FORGOT IT WAS TWEEK AND CRAIG'S ANNIVERSARY!!! WHAT?!?!?

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It seems the midterm elections and last week's beef battle distracted everyone.??? Things aren't looking good between them – and Cartman just broke the news to Tweek that club sports kids pretty much dedicate themselves to sports and those who play them. Uh-oh. Yeah, that really is how they get you: five, ten, twenty dollars at a time.

This episode isn't exactly an advertisement for organized local sports. Or for having kids. I'm exhausted just watching it. It is sad how parents get beaten down into believing that they're bad parents if they don't keep paying, keep hustling.

: I think they fucked up where the commercial break should've kicked in – maybe two seconds too soon. I'm hating this entire experience just watching it play out – and that"A" and"B" shit is heartbreaking. It was nice to see Tweek unleash a bit on Craig – and I knew that dude was going to market them as a gay couple. Tweek is now a"player," not a"payer," as a Triple-A-level club kid.

What did I tell you?

"Doesn't your child deserve to have SACS? " Yup, that's wrong on so many levels – and Tweek and Craig were officially rolled out as the"Heated Rivalry" couple. Those final moments are among the most heartfelt and beautiful we've ever seen in animation, especially from a show that's not always known for them. It was a happy ending, and one that was sorely needed.

Maybe it was Parker and Stone's message of hope after last week's midterm elections. Whatever the reason, I'm holding out for the best for Tweet and Craig, and that tonight is the start of a better future forServing as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017.

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South Park S29E05:"We Be Clubbin'" found its own"Heated Rivalry" in Tweek and Craig, in a surprisingly heartfelt and touching effort. Saturday Night Live host John Mulaney and the SNL cast checked in on social media during Wednesday night's read-thru - here's a look! Tweek's a"club" kid in tonight's episode of Comedy Central and Trey Parker & Matt Stone's South Park/South America, S29E05:"We Be Clubbin.

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"Creature Commandos Showrunner Dean Lorey shut down reports that Danny Pudi was voicing Khalis the Mummy during the second season. South Park S29E05:"We Be Clubbin'" found its own"Heated Rivalry" in Tweek and Craig, in a surprisingly heartfelt and touching effort. Saturday Night Live host John Mulaney and the SNL cast checked in on social media during Wednesday night's read-thru - here's a look!

Tweek's a"club" kid in tonight's episode of Comedy Central and Trey Parker & Matt Stone's South Park/South America, S29E05:"We Be Clubbin.

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