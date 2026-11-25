South Park confirms Kenny McCormick's return in the Season 29 finale City Endings. The character dies in the premiere and resurrects before the November 25th broadcast date.

South Park is bringing back a major character who has become a staple of the show's dark humor over many years. Kenny McCormick, who died in the Season 29 premiere, will return in the upcoming finale episode on November 25th. A new image alongside a teaser for season 29, episode 6, titled City Endings, has been released showing what fans can expect as the season has been hinting at a major GTA VI reveal or perhaps reflecting on the midterm elections.

Kenny McCormick Resurrection Details

The 29th season had a major overhaul with a new opening credits sequence and the show embracing a new name: South America. The synopsis for the episode states that when mysterious power outages strike South America, the townspeople fear Chinese cyberattacks. It is up to the boys to discover what is really going on. This storyline sets the stage for the return of one of the most iconic characters in the series history.

Also read South Park Season 29 Finale First Look Kenny Returns in City Endings

South Park season 29 had a tragic opening episode with one major character facing the endless gag of dying under extreme circumstances. That character is Kenny McCormick. The character was even replaced with a small version of Randy at school for an episode. However, it appears creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone want to restore the fan-favorite character before the season concludes.

Creators Restore Fan-Favorite Character

How Kenny will return has yet to be fully revealed by the production team. The sneak peek does show the character walking through a graveyard. This visual potentially signals a zombie Kenny or resurrection of some kind. Fans have been waiting for this moment since the beginning of the season's unique narrative arc. The visual cue suggests a return to form for the character who has died numerous times throughout the series run.

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The upcoming finale episode serves as a critical point in the Season 29 storyline. The episode title City Endings implies a conclusion to the various plot threads introduced in the new setting. The return of Kenny provides a familiar anchor for viewers amidst the new setting and storyline changes. The anticipation for his return has grown throughout the season broadcasts and online discussions.

What Comes Next for Viewers

The release of the teaser image provides the first concrete confirmation of Kenny's return. The broadcast date for the finale is set for November 25th. Viewers will see how the power outage mystery ties into the character's resurrection. The episode promises to resolve the cyberattack fears while delivering the expected comedic payoff.

The decision to bring Kenny back aligns with the show's long-standing tradition of revisiting its core elements. The new setting of South America provided a fresh backdrop for this storyline. The character's return suggests that the creators are balancing innovation with the established formulas that have made the show successful. The finale will likely address the implications of his return for the group dynamic.