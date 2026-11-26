South Park Cyberattack? Here's Our S29E06: 'City Endings' Preview
Power outages, Chinese cyberattacks, and... Kenny?!? Here's our preview for Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park (aka 'South America') S29E06: 'City Endings.'
Power outages, Chinese cyberattacks, and... Kenny?!? Here's our preview for Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park S29E06:"City Endings.
" South Park S29E06"City Endings" hits Thanksgiving Eve with power outages, cyberattack fears, and Kenny back from the dead. Comedy Central’s official South Park synopsis says the boys dig into what’s really behind the outages hitting South America. The preview tees up South Park taking aim at Chinese cyberattack panic and the scandals tied to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. South Park S29E05"We Be Clubbin'" delivered a heartfelt Tweek and Craig story, with club sports satire and a hard-earned happy ending.
When the town finds itself on the receiving end of some mysterious power outages, the people of South America are certain they know what's to blame: Chinese cyberattacks. But our boys? They're not convinced – and then there's the not-so-small matter of Kenny returning from the dead. That's right,, in S29E06:"City Endings.
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