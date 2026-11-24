Some of the highest predicted tides of the season are forecast to run from Wednesday through Sunday. Along the Duwamish River, where rising waters caused significant damage in 2022, the community is preparing early to prevent a repeat of past flooding.

The Army Corp of Engineers was in Ocean Shores on Monday, repairing a breakwater at a marina and reinforcing water structures ahead of the upcoming king tides.

Seattle’s South Park neighborhood is bracing for potential flooding from king tides and heavy rain forecasted for Wednesday through Sunday. Local businesses along the Duwamish River are elevating inventory on pallets, while city and county crews have distributed sandbags and tested emergency response systems. The exact severity of the incoming high water remains unpredictable, and officials are urging residents to clear storm drains and pack emergency go-bags.

Also read Seattle Public Utilities Flood Preparedness Exercise in South Park Ahead of King Tides

Residents and business owners in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood are taking precautions ahead of king tides and heavy rain expected to hit the area during the holiday week. Some of the highest predicted tides of the season are forecast to run from Wednesday through Sunday. Along the Duwamish River, where rising waters caused significant damage in 2022, the community is preparing early to prevent a repeat of past flooding.

At Acuna's Guadalajara Wholesale, which sits right next to the Duwamish River, preparation goes well beyond stacking sandbags. Owner Carlos Gonzalez, who has prepared for high water every year since opening his Mexican products business at the location six years ago, said protecting indoor inventory is a major undertaking.

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"To prepare is not only to put sandbags outside," Gonzalez said. "Rice, beans, poblano beans, corn husks, a lot of stuff that I have to raise it up. So I have to get pallets.

" Because the exact severity of incoming high water is unpredictable, Gonzalez and his staff are working ahead of the midweek weather shift to get products off the ground. "My people are going to start working inside the building, raising the food up," Gonzalez said. "Putting pallets at the bottom, but it's still a lot of work.

"Seattle Public Utilities and King County prepare year-round for high tides and flooding by maintaining drainage infrastructure, monitoring weather and tide forecasts, and keeping staff and equipment ready to respond. Over the weekend, SPU conducted flood exercises in South Park to test its response systems ahead of this week's weather.

"We are much better prepared today than we were in 2022. That was an event that nobody saw coming," said Ellen Stewart with Seattle Public Utilities. Ahead of the tides, the city has already distributed sandbags with additional supplies available, and installed a new pump station several years ago to combat street flooding. Officials said each high tide event is different, and responses can range from monitoring and addressing minor flooding to fully activating the South Park Emergency Response Plan.

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During a full activation, SPU and King County will:Mobilize and operate pumps to help keep water away from homes and businesses. Deploy additional crews and equipment throughout the neighborhood. Officials added that before high tide events, they share public updates on expected conditions, actions crews are taking, and steps residents can take to stay safe.

With possible King Tides expected this week, Seattle Public Utilities conducted a flood response preparedness exercise in South Park on Sunday to ensure crews are ready for potential high water along the Duwamish River. With the highest tides beginning Wednesday, SPU is urging South Park neighbors to take immediate steps to protect their homes and stay informed:Pack an emergency go-bag in case of sudden flooding. Place sandbags around areas that have flooded in the past.

According to the City of Seattle, the highest predicted tides for the 2026–27 season are expected on the following dates:Information for this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle's Dan Griffin, who spoke with business owners in Seattle's South Park neighborhood and officials within Seattle Public Utilities. Local, state officials say they're 'outraged' after ICE arrest at SEA