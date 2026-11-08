South Ogden community offers haircuts, winter supplies and support to those in need

As temperatures drop across Utah, some community members are stepping up to make sure people in need have access to basic necessities, a little comfort and a reminder that they are not alone.

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah — As temperatures drop across Utah, some community members are stepping up to make sure people in need have access to basic necessities, a little comfort and a reminder that they are not alone.

For Stephanie Hoskins, owner of Salon Jane & Co., that starts with something as simple as a haircut.

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“It’s really rewarding to make somebody’s day, to make somebody feel good about themselves,” Hoskins said. “Probably why I’ve done it for over 20 years. ” But for Hoskins, giving back is also personal.

“I went through SOAR, the School of Addiction Recovery, and I’ve been sober a little over four and a half years, so it means a lot to give back so much to the community that gave so much to me,” she said. Hoskins joined Whitney Stybe, program director for Action Recovery Group, for a Friday night event focused on providing resources to anyone in the community who needed a helping hand.

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Stybe also knows firsthand the impact recovery support can have.

“I got sober eight years ago through Action Recovery Group,” Stybe said. “I was at a really low point in my life, and so seeing people come in and be at the low that I was at and get jobs, get houses, get their families back ... that is my purpose. ” Organizers said the people they serve come from a wide range of circumstances, including those leaving incarceration, experiencing homelessness, facing financial hardship or struggling with substance use.

“In this community, we have people who are getting out of incarceration, people who are coming off of the streets, or have families that are struggling,” Stybe said. “We also have people who have jobs and are just struggling with substance use. We have a big demographic, and we work with whoever. ” At the event, rows of clothing, hygiene products and other necessities were available to help people stay safe and warm as winter approaches.

But beyond the supplies and services, organizers hoped people walked away with something that can be just as important: a sense of community. For Hoskins and Stybe, both of whom have experienced their own journeys through recovery, the event was an opportunity to give back to the community that once helped them. And for those who stopped by, a haircut, warm clothing or a few basic necessities offered more than immediate help.

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They offered a reminder that someone in their community cares. Recent Northern Utah Stories