South of Midnight Preview: A Captivating Journey Through a Surreal Southern Gothic World

Compulsion Games' South of Midnight takes players on a journey through a lush and haunting world, filled with magic and mystery. The preview offers a glimpse into the game's captivating visuals, fluid gameplay, and compelling narrative.

The trailers for Compulsion Games ' upcoming title, South of Midnight, showcase a visually stunning world with a distinctive stop-motion animation style.

While the trailers have been captivating, it wasn't entirely clear how this unique aesthetic would translate into the game's various elements, such as cutscenes, combat, and traversal. After experiencing the preview build, I can confidently say that the developers have meticulously crafted a captivating experience. The preview focuses on chapter three, where Hazel, the protagonist, has already discovered her magical abilities but is still learning to control the full extent of her power. Hazel is a Weaver, capable of manipulating the threads of reality, and she is on a quest to find her mother, Lacey, after a devastating hurricane ravaged their hometown of Prospero in the American Deep South. Prospero itself feels like a character in the game. The swamps are bathed in a rich, golden light, teeming with surreal life. Towering cypresses, lush ferns, and thorny vines create a dense and mysterious atmosphere. The houses, dilapidated shacks connected by crumbling wooden platforms, are filled with remnants of the past, hinting at the town's troubled history. Giant peaches dot the landscape, adding a surreal touch to the already captivating environment. While Hazel's journey is linear, there are opportunities for light exploration. Hidden paths are scattered throughout the chapter, leading to glowing bits of Floof, the game's currency. These alternative routes are cleverly integrated into the landscape, making them easy to miss if you're not paying attention. Hazel's movements feel natural and fluid, whether she's running, jumping, double jumping, gliding, or wall running. Her abilities seamlessly build upon each other, creating a satisfying mini-parkour flow.Combat encounters are contained within specific stages, with spiky vines blocking off exits as soon as the fight begins. The enemies, known as haints, come in three basic forms: tall floaty haints, stationary haint nests, and floaty blob haints. They are made of gooey black tendons and red magic, and they attack in distinct ways. Hazel has a basic attack, dodge, healing move, and four magical abilities: weave, strand push, strand pull, and a final locked move. Weave freezes an enemy in place, while strand pull and push can be used to throw objects back at the haints.





